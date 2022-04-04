Prairie State College Hosts Fifth Annual Communication Day on Campus

Prairie State College. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Park Forest Student Places Second

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC), along with Communication Faculty members Dana Trunnell, Joshua Green, and Brianna Abatee, hosted its fifth annual Communication Day on Monday, March 28, featuring performances by PSC’s nationally recognized Speech Team members, the naming of the 2022 Ed Schwarz Outstanding Communication Student of the Year recipients, and inductions into the Elighie Wilson, III Forensics Hall of Fame.

Seven PSC COMM 101 students performed speeches in the Informative Speech Contest. Three were selected as finalists:

Seneca Farabaugh of Country Club Hills won first place.

Julia Cockrum of Park Forest finished second.

Kelcee Berkley of Crete earned third place.

Lillie Futrell of Ford Heights and Suzanne Parker of Thornton were named Ed Schwarz Communication Students of the Year. The Ed Schwarz Outstanding Communication Student Award recognizes communication-track students with a GPA above 3.5 who have taken two or more PSC communication courses and have given back to the campus community through communication-related activities.

Also, part of the ceremony was the celebration of Elighie Wilson, III Forensics Hall of Fame inductees. This year’s inductees were PSC alumnus (2002-2004) AJ Hall of Homewood, retired PSC Communications Faculty Member Ed Schwarz, and Administrative Assistant of Liberal Arts and Sciences Peggy Jones. The Hall of Fame was created in 2018 to recognize those who have contributed to the legacy of PSC Forensics.

Speech team members Parker, Natalia Ojeda of Homewood, and Fiel Wilson of Homewood performed individual speeches in preparation for next week’s Phi Rho Pi National Tournament in St. Charles, Mo.

Two former forensics team members, Favian Apata and Ahmon Williams, who passed away last year, were commemorated at the event.

Communication Day is an event created in 2018 by Professor Ed Schwarz to celebrate the many accomplishments of PSC Communication students.