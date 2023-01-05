33.4 F
Park Forest
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
The Free Press Isn't Free. Like what you see? Please subscribe.
Local

Rep. Kelly Cancels Ceremonial Swearing-In as Republicans Remain at a Stalemate Over Speaker

Gary Kopycinski
By Gary Kopycinski
0
Hakeem Jeffries and Kevin McCarthy remain the head nominations for Speaker of the House
Hakeem Jeffries and Kevin McCarthy remain the head nominations for Speaker of the House. (MGN)

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly was going to hold a ceremonial swearing-in Thursday in her Matteson office. However, due to the Republican stalemate in choosing a Speaker of the House, that event and official swearing-in of the entire U.S. House of Representatives have been canceled.

Congresswoman Kelly’s statement is brief, “Due to the ongoing stalemate in the election of the Speaker of the House, Congresswoman Kelly has canceled the district swearing-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, January 5th. The Congresswoman looks forward to continuing to deliver for her constituents.”

Comments
Previous article
Spring Registration For 2023 Is Now Open At Prairie State College
Gary Kopycinski
Gary Kopycinskihttps://enewspf.com

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,847FansLike
1,260FollowersFollow
588SubscribersSubscribe

Local Advertisers

ENEWSPF NEWS ALERTS

Trending

Load more
Park Forest
overcast clouds
33.4 ° F
35.2 °
31.9 °
89 %
2.6mph
100 %
Thu
33 °
Fri
35 °
Sat
36 °
Sun
35 °
Mon
34 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.