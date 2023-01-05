Rep. Kelly Cancels Ceremonial Swearing-In as Republicans Remain at a Stalemate Over Speaker

Hakeem Jeffries and Kevin McCarthy remain the head nominations for Speaker of the House. (MGN)

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly was going to hold a ceremonial swearing-in Thursday in her Matteson office. However, due to the Republican stalemate in choosing a Speaker of the House, that event and official swearing-in of the entire U.S. House of Representatives have been canceled.

Congresswoman Kelly’s statement is brief, “Due to the ongoing stalemate in the election of the Speaker of the House, Congresswoman Kelly has canceled the district swearing-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, January 5th. The Congresswoman looks forward to continuing to deliver for her constituents.”