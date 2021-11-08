Rep. Kelly Celebrates House Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Rep. Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), voted to pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will invest in repairing our roads and bridges and create millions of jobs. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will soon be signed into law by President Biden.

The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill passed. (Credit: Credit: Phillip Pessar / CC BY-SA 2.0, MGN)

“Today is an historic day for our country and proof that we are working on behalf of the American people to deliver real results. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will create millions of good-paying union jobs for Illinoisans and Americans in every state while improving our nation’s crumbling infrastructure and making our roads and bridges safer, making transportation easier and more equitable, and strengthening our communities against the effects of climate change,” said Congresswoman Kelly.

“Outdated infrastructure weakens our economy, makes commuting to work and school more difficult, and makes it harder for businesses to bring their goods to stores,” continued Congresswoman Kelly. “The grave state of our infrastructure requires a serious investment, and that’s exactly what this bill provides. I am proud to have voted to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to grow our economy and create new jobs in Illinois.”

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will:

Repair roads and bridges with the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system;

Create the largest investment in public transit and passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak.

Expand broadband to ensure that every American has access to reliable high-speed internet;

Secure clean water for our children by making the largest investment in clean drinking water & wastewater infrastructure in American history, replacing lead pipes and delivering clean water to millions of families.

Congresswoman Kelly is Vice-Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee (the main policy-writing body of the House) and serves on the Health, Energy, and Consumer Protection and Commerce subcommittees. Her Energy and Commerce work is focused on expanding access to healthcare, consumer protection for American families and economic development.

Additionally, she is a Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and serves on the national security and civil rights and civil liberties subcommittees. She also represents the Midwest (Region IV) on the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which sets the policy direction of the Democratic Caucus and serves as a member of the House Democracy Partnership.

This is news from the office of Congresswoman Robin Kelly.