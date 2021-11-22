Rep. Kelly Praises House Passage of Transformational Build Back Better Legislation

Build Back Better Bill Passes. (Credit: Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Rep. Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), voted to pass the Build Back Better Act, which will provide transformational change to American workers and families. The bill will now go to the Senate for passage.

“The Build Back Better Act will bring sweeping improvements to the lives of hardworking Illinoisans and Americans,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “With this legislation, we are investing in health equity by closing the healthcare coverage gap and bringing 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage to women in every single state through my MOMMAs Act. We are expanding benefits for seniors through Medicare and lowering health insurance premiums. We are investing in gun violence prevention, providing clean, lead-free water, in fighting climate change, and in our care economy.”

“This legislation will deliver historic investments in every state, help lift our economy out of this pandemic and repair the fabric of many of our social programs. No one making under $400,000 will pay a penny more in taxes for this investment. This bill will lower costs by making big corporations and the wealthiest pay their fair share. I am proud to support this bill and this monumental step toward change,” continued Congresswoman Kelly.

The Build Back Better Act delivers once-in-a-generation action to lower the everyday costs that burden working families – from health care to child care & more – fully paid for by making big corporations & the wealthiest pay their fair share.

This legislation will:

Lower health care costs by negotiating lower drug costs for seniors; halting Big Pharma’s outrageous price hikes above inflation; and expanding the ACA to make coverage more affordable for those who buy insurance on their own.



Lower child care & family care costs: expanding the basic promise of free schooling in America for the first time in 100 years with universal pre-school for all 3- and 4-year olds; slashing families’ child care costs; extending the landmark Biden Child Tax Credit; and expanding access to affordable home care for older adults and those with disabilities.

Provide the Largest Investment to Combat Climate Crisis in History: cutting pollution, reducing energy costs, creating good paying jobs with a transformational investment to ensure America leads the clean energy economy.