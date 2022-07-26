Rep. Kelly Votes to Pass Funding Legislation Helping Workers, Families, and Communities

Legislation lowers the cost of living, creates good-paying jobs, includes some of Rep. Kelly’s Community Project Funding requests

Congresswoman Robin Kelly. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) voted to pass H.R. 8294, a package of six government funding bills, which focuses on helping families and communities across America. The transformative investments in the bill will lower the cost of living, create good-paying American jobs, lift up working families and support small businesses. The package also includes several of Rep. Kelly’s FY2023 Community Project Funding requests.

“As we fight growing inflation and rising costs of living, we must invest in the critically important programs that support people,” said Rep. Kelly. “This legislation contains many provisions that are of critical importance to Illinois, including several of my Community Project Funding requests. The investments in this package continue to reverse decades of disinvestment by helping the middle class, working families and small businesses.”

Rep. Kelly championed funding for eight projects that will directly benefit residents of Illinois’ Second Congressional District. These include:

$1,500,000 for the City of Harvey’s streetlight improvement project

$750,000 for the City of Harvey for blighted building removal

$4,000,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Cook County

environmental infrastructure project

environmental infrastructure project $450,000 for the Chicago Park District for the independent third-party preservation study of Promontory Point

$626,000 for the Chatham Business Association’s Internee-to-Entrepreneur program

$844,800 for the Illinois International Port District’s Lake Calumet Trail project

$1,500,000 for the A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum’s expansion and community economic development empowerment project

$2,000,000 for the City of Chicago’s South Shore homeownership preservation project

More information about each of these projects is available here. Rep. Kelly’s remaining FY2023 Community Project Funding requests are expected to be included in the forthcoming appropriations legislative minibus.

Background

The appropriations package creates jobs by rebuilding critical infrastructure, grows opportunity through homeownership and rental assistance, and promotes safe transportation and public housing by providing $90.9 billion for the Departments of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development and related agencies.

The bill tackles hunger, lifts up farmers and rural communities, rebuilds our public health and safety infrastructure, and confronts the climate crisis with $27.2 billion for the Department of Agriculture – including rural development programs – the Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies.

The appropriations package lowers costs for working families, creates good-paying jobs, invests in clean energy, and rebuilds water infrastructure, providing $56.275 billion for the Department of Energy, the Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation, and related agencies.

The bill grows opportunity and helps small business owners and middle-class families get ahead by providing $29.8 billion for the Department of the Treasury, The Judiciary, the Election Assistance Commission, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, and other government agencies.

The funding bill creates jobs, confronts climate change, supports infrastructure on tribal lands, and ensures access to safe drinking water with $44.8 billion for the Department of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Indian Health Services.

The bill protects our national security, upholds our commitments to servicemembers, veterans, and their families, and rebuilds our infrastructure, providing $314.1 billion for military construction, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and related agencies. For the first time ever, the spending bill separates VA Medical Care into its own funding category to better meet the needs of our veterans.

A detailed summary of the funding package is available here.

This news item comes from Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s office.