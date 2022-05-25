59.4 F
Park Forest
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Reported “Shoot-Out” on Westwood Under Investigation

By Gary Kopycinski
police line do not cross
(Credit: 11Alive / YouTube)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A resident described it as a “wild shoot-out” on Westwood Drive Monday. So far there have been no official statements from Park Forest Police. Deputy Chief John DeCeault tells eNews Park Forest, “The incident you are referring to is being actively investigated by our Investigations Division.”

There are no reports of injuries yet from police. We will update the public as information becomes available. We expect the police will release more when they are able to make a statement without impinging on the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Park Forest Police Investigations Division at 708-748-1309.

