Rich Township Students Excel in National Poster Art Competition

“Not Just Us!” by Aubrey Butler won first place in the Grade 10-12 category of the National Poster Art Competition, South Suburban Chapter (Image RTHS)

Rich Township-(ENEWSPF)- Rich Township High School District 227 has 14 student participants that have placed in The Links, Incorporated National Poster Art Competition via the South Suburban Chapter. This year’s theme was Social Justice. The students will be honored at a virtual ceremony on Friday, April 29.

The National Poster Art Competition was created in 1995 in conjunction with The Links, Incorporated’s national walk-a-thon. The competition’s theme has traditionally had a health-related focus and sought to depict healthy, energetic, and active lifestyles. The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 16,000 professional women of African descent in 292 chapters in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.

“The Balance for Us. By Us.” by Autumn Durham won first place in the Grade 7-9 category of the National Poster Art Competition, South Suburban Chapter. (Image RTHS)

The competition broadens the health focus by adopting the theme “Transforming Communities by Making Health a Habit.” Students incorporated sub-themes including, but not limited to, a healthy and clean environment, a bully-free world, and an inclusive and diverse society. The following winners will move on to the national voting portion of the competition.

National Poster Art Category III (Grades 7-9)

1st Place: Autumn Durham (The Balance for Us. By Us.)

2nd Place: Honesty Lacy (Dignity? Justice? Where?)

3rd Place: Marlen Garcia (The Ideal Balance)

Runners Up: Bryant Kindered (Fractured–Justice for Women), Christopher LaGuerre (Accusing Silence), Jaylin Reid (Differences), Ashley Betts (Rainbow of Justice), Breyanna McClinton (This is Our World)

National Poster Art Category IV (Grades 10-12)

1st Place: Aubrey Butler, Junior (Not Just Us!)

2nd Place: Erin Eversley, Sophomore (Our Tragedy)

3rd Place: Yaritza Sandoval, Sophomore (My Dream)

Runners Up: Juana Sanchez (The Battle Towards Social Justice), Kailen King (Climate Injustice), Tamara Harden (Vote Matters)

Rich Township High School District 227 serves the residents of Country Club Hills, Matteson, Olympia Fields, Park Forest, Richton Park, a small section of Chicago Heights and adjoining rural areas in South Cook County. The district enrolls nearly 2,400 students and operates two campuses, a Fine Arts and Communications Campus in Richton Park, and a STEM Campus in Olympia Fields.

