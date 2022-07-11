75.4 F
Park Forest
Sunday, July 10, 2022
HomeSchoolsAcademics
SchoolsAcademicsAthleticsScholarshipsLatest NewsPark Forest

RTHS 227 Seniors Receive More Than $18 Million in Scholarships for College

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
1
college scholarships
(MGN)

Olympia Fields, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Rich Township High School District 227 announced that the 2022 graduating seniors received a total of $18,885,021.00 in scholarships to attend college this Fall.

“RTHS is proud of these students as they go forward in their journey of achievement,” the district said in a statement.

“In part, the student’s success can be attributed to the RTHS college-style protocol during the school year and an emphasis on scholarship that offered a more college preparatory atmosphere,” the statement continued. “Students enjoyed moving between the STEM Campus, located in Olympia Fields, and the Fine Arts and Communications (FAC) Campus, located in Richton Park. Students and teachers were both committed to achieving the best.”

Superintendent Dr. Johnnie Thomas, and Principal Mr. Larry Varn, congratulated the students, along with all faculty and staff, in the statement and expressed that they look forward to the college and career accomplishments of the Class of 2022.

Previous articleSouthland Career & Technical Education Center Moves Closer to Reality
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,821FansLike
1,271FollowersFollow
572SubscribersSubscribe

- Local Advertisements -

ENEWSPF NEWS ALERTS

Currently Trending

Load more
Park Forest
clear sky
75.4 ° F
78.7 °
71.7 °
55 %
1mph
0 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
75 °
Fri
70 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.