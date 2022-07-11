RTHS 227 Seniors Receive More Than $18 Million in Scholarships for College

(MGN)

Olympia Fields, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Rich Township High School District 227 announced that the 2022 graduating seniors received a total of $18,885,021.00 in scholarships to attend college this Fall.

“RTHS is proud of these students as they go forward in their journey of achievement,” the district said in a statement.

“In part, the student’s success can be attributed to the RTHS college-style protocol during the school year and an emphasis on scholarship that offered a more college preparatory atmosphere,” the statement continued. “Students enjoyed moving between the STEM Campus, located in Olympia Fields, and the Fine Arts and Communications (FAC) Campus, located in Richton Park. Students and teachers were both committed to achieving the best.”

Superintendent Dr. Johnnie Thomas, and Principal Mr. Larry Varn, congratulated the students, along with all faculty and staff, in the statement and expressed that they look forward to the college and career accomplishments of the Class of 2022.