RTHS Senior Nasir Bailey Wins “Who’s Number One” Wrestling Tournament

RTHS Senior Nasir Bailey won his weight class at the recent “Who’s Number One” tournament. (Photo RTHS)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Rich Township High School District 227 Senior Nasir Bailey earned the title of best high school wrestler in the nation in the 138-pound class. On Friday, September 9, Nasir, a Park Forest resident, competed in FloWrestling’s “Who’s Number One” tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and defeated the former top-ranked wrestler, Ryder Block. The event is for top-ranked high school wrestlers across the nation.

Nasir won the match by an 8-4 decision. His coaches say he is a great young man who embodies what hard work and dedication can bring. They also say Nasir acts as a role model to the athletes within the RTHS program and is a great representative of Rich Township.

FloWrestling is part of FloSports, a sports broadcaster and streaming service.

This article is courtesy of Rich Township High School 227.