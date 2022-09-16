74 F
Park Forest
Thursday, September 15, 2022
RTHS Senior Nasir Bailey Wins “Who’s Number One” Wrestling Tournament

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
wrestler aquatting with one hand on the ground
RTHS Senior Nasir Bailey won his weight class at the recent “Who’s Number One” tournament. (Photo RTHS)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Rich Township High School District 227 Senior Nasir Bailey earned the title of best high school wrestler in the nation in the 138-pound class. On Friday, September 9, Nasir, a Park Forest resident, competed in FloWrestling’s “Who’s Number One” tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and defeated the former top-ranked wrestler, Ryder Block. The event is for top-ranked high school wrestlers across the nation.

Nasir won the match by an 8-4 decision. His coaches say he is a great young man who embodies what hard work and dedication can bring. They also say Nasir acts as a role model to the athletes within the RTHS program and is a great representative of Rich Township.

FloWrestling is part of FloSports, a sports broadcaster and streaming service.

This article is courtesy of Rich Township High School 227.

eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

