Sarah Evans Graduates from Lakeview College of Nursing

Sarah Evans graduates. (Lakeview College)

Danville, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Sarah Evans of Park Forest, IL, was recently recognized for graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing.

Evans earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Charleston location.

Evans is a 2007 graduate of Rich East High School in Park Forest, IL. She graduated from Lincoln Christian University in Lincoln, IL in 2018.

She is the daughter of Susan Kimes of Ripon, WI, and the late Robert Kimes. She is married to Les Evans of Tuscola, IL.

Evans achieved the transition into clinical practice within her bachelor’s degree nursing program in April of 2021. At that ceremony, the College’s faculty, who were also wearing white coats, cloaked the students with their new garments. The white color of the coat represents compassionate caring, and the student’s receipt of the jacket demonstrates a commitment to this compassionate and humanistic care, according to Carolyn Rauch, who is an assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing. Rauch spoke at one of the events about the symbolism that the white coat represents.

“Historically, the white coat ceremony has been reserved for a college of medicine as a way of welcoming new physicians into professional practice. The new physicians would receive their white lab coats upon graduation in recognition of their accomplishment,” said Rauch.

Within the nursing community, the right of passage into professional practice has traditionally been symbolized by graduates receiving their college’s official nursing pin. Although this tradition continues, the nursing profession, as well as overall healthcare, has changed, explained Rauch at that ceremony.

Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.

Lakeview College of Nursing has a central focus to be a dynamic center of educational excellence as a diverse and inclusive College community that works together, exemplifying adaptability, integrity, and caring. The College will be forefront to the trends in health care and committed to nursing as a profession by preparing safe, competent, patient-centered, caring professional nurses for leadership, service, and practice for the advancement of the nursing profession.

The College has a proud tradition of preparing nurses for professional practice for 125 years. Additionally, the College is committed to our values of: Adaptability, Caring, Excellence, Integrity, and Service. “We take pride in creating a nurturing, caring environment for our students to adapt, learn, grow, and flourish in the evolving role of the professional nurse,” the school says.

