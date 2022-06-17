Congratulations to Rich Township 227 Graduating Class of 2022

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- eNews Park Forest congratulates the Rich Township School District 227 Class of 2022. The district released the names of 722 graduating seniors. We are pleased and proud to list all of them, beginning with those from Park Forest.
The district reported 124 students as graduates from Park Forest. Their names follow.
- Evan Adams
- Gabriella Barnett
- Lael Barnett
- Tiara Beeks
- Joseph Blackwell
- Sean Bolian
- Jada Bolton
- Isabel Bonilla
- Hailey Bortolotti
- Brian Brown
- Nathaniel Buck
- Jayla Butler
- Izaiah Campbell
- Aajah Carrell
- Jayla Carter
- Jo Ai Chalmers
- Janel Clanton
- Michael Clark
- Justin Clements
- Lariah Coleman
- Shaynia Coley
- Kayla Coprich
- Jayden Corbin
- Asia Daniels
- Ed-lilla Demeritte
- Jason Drummonds
- Demarcus Edmond
- Amiri Ellis
- DMarea Faust
- Kenny Flagg
- Caleb Galloway
- Nia Gamble
- Joan George
- Godson Givens
- Catarino Gonzalez
- Diana Gonzalez Paz
- Serenity Gooden
- Willie Grasper
- Anthony Green
- Sharrell Green
- Joshua Hall
- Omari Harris
- Joshua Harrison
- Ajhei Hawthorne
- Lanya Henry
- Nina Hill
- Nia Hodo
- Jamelia Holman
- Andre Howard
- Naomi Imoniruwe
- Carmen Isaac
- Precious Iwuamadi
- Anthony Jackson
- Anton Jackson
- Cybil Johnson
- James Johnson
- Richard Johnson
- Tyzahn Johnson
- Gabriela Jones
- Olivia Jones
- Ervin Joseph
- Aaliyah Juarez
- Jamaria Kelly
- Jimel Keys
- Kaylynn King
- Donye Lampkins
- Kingston Lane
- Alexis Lewis
- Ariel Lewis
- Devontae Lopez
- Jair Lopez
- Taylor Love
- Jordan Lynom
- Erick Manzano Gonzalez
- Kayley Marrs
- Jamari Mason
- Lariah Mays
- Paige McGhee
- Johnnie Miller III
- Aniyah Mitchell
- Amira Muhammad
- Charles Noble
- Oswaldo Ocampo
- Aishat Odu
- Ijeoma Okafor Ikwuebe
- Shardae Parker
- Lauren Perry
- Talea Peterson
- Benito Prado
- Keniara Pryor
- Sanaa Reed
- Samuel Reese
- Jaylen Richmond
- David Rodriguez
- Orlando Rodriguez
- Israel Roldan Reyes
- LeVaughn Rudolph
- Edward Sanchez
- Savannah Savage
- Lamine Sidime
- Jylan Simpson
- Jerrion Smith
- Malcolm Spruill
- Kemaje Story
- Cahari Thomas
- Aniya Thompson
- Alyssa Townsend
- Taylen Townsend
- Amari Travis
- Towanda Tucker
- Jayden Turner
- Johnathan Tyler
- Makayla Tyms
- Jordan Vanarsdale
- Jordan Vance
- Lenniah Webster
- Amare White
- Kyia White
- Tyrese Williams
- Raymond Wilson
- William Wilson
- Viban Yimbu
- Jaidah Young
- Zackary Zamot
The table at the bottom is searchable. The names of all graduates are included.
About Rich Township High School District 227
High School District #227 serves the residents of Country Club Hills, Matteson, Olympia Fields, Park Forest, Richton Park, a small section of Chicago Heights, and adjoining rural areas in South Cook County. The district was formed from non-high school territory in 1949. Construction of the East Campus of Rich Township High School, financed by a $1,600,000 bond issue, began in September 1952. Twelve months later it was operating as a four-year high school. During the 1952-53 school year, a ninth-grade school was operating in the Faith United Protestant Church in Park Forest, Located on a 55-acre site donated by American Community Builders, Inc., the original building accommodated approximately 750 students.
The East Campus, the original flagship school located in Park Forest, was formally dedicated in December 1953 by the Secretary of Health, Education, and Safety; Mrs. Oveta Club Hobby. It was fully accredited by both the North Central Association and the State of Illinois during the initial year of operation. In 1954, it won, for the municipalities which it serves, the All-American City award, the first ever to be awarded by a school.
In 1955, a $450,000 bond issue financed the addition of 12 classrooms and a gymnasium. This increased the capacity of the school to approximately 1,100 students. In 1957, a $1,050,000 bond issue was passed and the money was used to increase the size of the East Campus to accommodate 1,500 to 1,600 students. At the same time, 50 acres of land for a new high school site was purchased in Olympia Fields.