Congratulations to Rich Township 227 Graduating Class of 2022

Congratulations to Amari Harris on being selected by Principal Varn as the 2022 recipient of the Florence Howell Principal Scholarship. Best of luck at Claflin University in the Fall. (PHOTO & CAPTION SUPPLIED)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- eNews Park Forest congratulates the Rich Township School District 227 Class of 2022. The district released the names of 722 graduating seniors. We are pleased and proud to list all of them, beginning with those from Park Forest.

The district reported 124 students as graduates from Park Forest. Their names follow.

Evan Adams

Gabriella Barnett

Lael Barnett

Tiara Beeks

Joseph Blackwell

Sean Bolian

Jada Bolton

Isabel Bonilla

Hailey Bortolotti

Brian Brown

Nathaniel Buck

Jayla Butler

Izaiah Campbell

Aajah Carrell

Jayla Carter

Jo Ai Chalmers

Janel Clanton

Michael Clark

Justin Clements

Lariah Coleman

Shaynia Coley

Kayla Coprich

Jayden Corbin

Asia Daniels

Ed-lilla Demeritte

Jason Drummonds

Demarcus Edmond

Amiri Ellis

DMarea Faust

Kenny Flagg

Caleb Galloway

Nia Gamble

Joan George

Godson Givens

Catarino Gonzalez

Diana Gonzalez Paz

Serenity Gooden

Willie Grasper

Anthony Green

Sharrell Green

Joshua Hall

Omari Harris

Joshua Harrison

Ajhei Hawthorne

Lanya Henry

Nina Hill

Nia Hodo

Jamelia Holman

Andre Howard

Naomi Imoniruwe

Carmen Isaac

Precious Iwuamadi

Anthony Jackson

Anton Jackson

Cybil Johnson

James Johnson

Richard Johnson

Tyzahn Johnson

Gabriela Jones

Olivia Jones

Ervin Joseph

Aaliyah Juarez

Jamaria Kelly

Jimel Keys

Kaylynn King

Donye Lampkins

Kingston Lane

Alexis Lewis

Ariel Lewis

Devontae Lopez

Jair Lopez

Taylor Love

Jordan Lynom

Erick Manzano Gonzalez

Kayley Marrs

Jamari Mason

Lariah Mays

Paige McGhee

Johnnie Miller III

Aniyah Mitchell

Amira Muhammad

Charles Noble

Oswaldo Ocampo

Aishat Odu

Ijeoma Okafor Ikwuebe

Shardae Parker

Lauren Perry

Talea Peterson

Benito Prado

Keniara Pryor

Sanaa Reed

Samuel Reese

Jaylen Richmond

David Rodriguez

Orlando Rodriguez

Israel Roldan Reyes

LeVaughn Rudolph

Edward Sanchez

Savannah Savage

Lamine Sidime

Jylan Simpson

Jerrion Smith

Malcolm Spruill

Kemaje Story

Cahari Thomas

Aniya Thompson

Alyssa Townsend

Taylen Townsend

Amari Travis

Towanda Tucker

Jayden Turner

Johnathan Tyler

Makayla Tyms

Jordan Vanarsdale

Jordan Vance

Lenniah Webster

Amare White

Kyia White

Tyrese Williams

Raymond Wilson

William Wilson

Viban Yimbu

Jaidah Young

Zackary Zamot

The table at the bottom is searchable. The names of all graduates are included.

About Rich Township High School District 227

High School District #227 serves the residents of Country Club Hills, Matteson, Olympia Fields, Park Forest, Richton Park, a small section of Chicago Heights, and adjoining rural areas in South Cook County. The district was formed from non-high school territory in 1949. Construction of the East Campus of Rich Township High School, financed by a $1,600,000 bond issue, began in September 1952. Twelve months later it was operating as a four-year high school. During the 1952-53 school year, a ninth-grade school was operating in the Faith United Protestant Church in Park Forest, Located on a 55-acre site donated by American Community Builders, Inc., the original building accommodated approximately 750 students.

The East Campus, the original flagship school located in Park Forest, was formally dedicated in December 1953 by the Secretary of Health, Education, and Safety; Mrs. Oveta Club Hobby. It was fully accredited by both the North Central Association and the State of Illinois during the initial year of operation. In 1954, it won, for the municipalities which it serves, the All-American City award, the first ever to be awarded by a school.

In 1955, a $450,000 bond issue financed the addition of 12 classrooms and a gymnasium. This increased the capacity of the school to approximately 1,100 students. In 1957, a $1,050,000 bond issue was passed and the money was used to increase the size of the East Campus to accommodate 1,500 to 1,600 students. At the same time, 50 acres of land for a new high school site was purchased in Olympia Fields.

