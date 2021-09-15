Cynthia Gray of Park Forest Named to SNHU Dean’s List

by
Cynthia Gray, Edward S. Wolak Library at Southern New Hampshire University, SNHU
Edward S. Wolak Library at Southern New Hampshire University. (supplied)

Manchester, NH-(ENEWSPF)- Cynthia Gray of Park Forest has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 Dean’s List. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

We congratulate Cynthia Gray on her academic accomplishments.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.