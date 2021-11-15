Thomas Canty of Park Forest named to Lawrence University’s 2021 Dean’s List

Lawrence University (Photo by Danny Damiani at Lawrence University)

Appleton, WI-(ENEWSPF)- Thomas Canty of Park Forest, IL has been named to the Lawrence University Dean’s List for 2021, an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance. The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded. To make the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 36 units in Lawrence courses during the academic year and have earned a GPA of at least 3.5. Thomas Canty fulfilled the requirements and earned the honor.

About Lawrence University

Founded in 1847, Lawrence University uniquely integrates a college of liberal arts and sciences with a nationally recognized conservatory of music, both devoted exclusively to undergraduate education. It was selected for inclusion in the book “Colleges That Change Lives: 40 Schools That Will Change the Way You Think About College.” Engaged learning, the development of multiple interests, and community outreach are central to the Lawrence experience. Lawrence draws its 1,500 students from nearly every state and more than 50 countries.

Lawrence University offers both a college of liberal arts and conservatory of music.

Light is spoken of often at Lawrence: Light, illumination, shining, brilliance. The concept comes from the motto on the University seal: Light! More Light! Veritas est lux (Truth is light). Lawrence believes students have something great to offer the world and wants to help them find it and make it shine. It is committed to challenging and illuminating educational experiences that give its 1500 students the knowledge and tools to light their path and impact the world.

Whether you choose an area of study in our nationally ranked college or world-renowned conservatory, you’ll learn by doing, though research, travel, and professional experience all in a personal setting.

The Lawrence experience is infused by a culture of art, performance, and exploration. On any given day, you can do things like field work with your professors, perform in award-winning opera productions, walk a riverside nature trail, hear a Pulitzer Prize-winning author speak, implement sustainable practices in the SLUG garden, join friends for the longest trivia contest in the world, and so much more.

Lawrence’s picturesque campus is nestled on the banks of the Fox River and is adjacent to a vibrant downtown featuring shops, restaurants, museums, performing and public art spaces, as well as festivals throughout the year.

