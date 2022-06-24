SD 163’s Barack Obama School to Receive Renewable Energy Grant

Barack Obama School of Leadership & STEM. (School District 163)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Under Cook County’s Solar Schools Grant program, the Cook County Department of Environment and Sustainability awarded grant funding to 24 public schools to support the construction of small photovoltaic (PV) systems used to educate students first-hand how sunlight is converted into electricity. One of the recipients of this grant is School District 163‘s Barack Obama School of Leadership & STEM in Chicago Heights.

The County’s program provides supplemental funding to grantees of the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation’s (ICECF) K-12 Solar Schools Program, which assists with the installation of 1kW PV systems throughout Illinois institutions serving grades K-12. Each school is reimbursed a maximum of $5,000 by the County upon installation of the system.

“Cook County is grateful to the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation for their partnership on this important initiative,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “This program enables our young people to better understand the science behind renewable energy and to see that a career in renewable energy might be in their future.”

Grantees commit to incorporating solar and renewable energy into their STEM curriculum, and to host “Solarbrations” that celebrate the PV system within their school community.

Schools that received Solar Schools Grant awards from Cook County include:

Cooper Middle School in Buffalo Grove Burr Ridge Community Consolidated School District in Burr Ridge Pleasantdale Middle School in Burr Ridge Octavio Paz Elementary in Chicago Barack Obama School of Leadership & STEM in Chicago Heights Ridge Lawn Elementary School in Chicago Ridge Ridge Central Elementary School in Chicago Ridge Elden D. Finley Junior High School in Chicago Ridge Sherlock Elementary School in Cicero Hillcrest High School Street in Country Club Hills East Leyden High School in Franklin Park Lincoln Hall Middle School in Lincolnwood Proviso East High School in Maywood Bremen High School Street in Midlothian West Leyden High School in Northlake Oak Forest High School in Oak Forest Tinley Park High School in Tinley Park Holmes Middle School in Wheeling London Middle School in Wheeling Central Elementary School in Wilmette Harper Elementary School in Wilmette McKenzie Elementary School in Wilmette Romona Elementary School in Wilmette Wilmette Junior High School in Wilmette

For more information about the County’s Solar Schools Grant program, visit: www.cookcountyil.gov/solarschools

