Seniors Personalize Parking Places with Paint and Panache at Marian Catholic

Marian Catholic senior Charlie Brown shows off his personalized “Joe Cool” parking spot. (Photo: MCHS)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- It’s a tradition that’s several years old now: seniors at Marian Catholic High School have the opportunity to personalize their parking places. This year, however, marks the great return from the pandemic spell that left students at home and hybrid, continuing their education near and far. And seniors, a very special group of people, prepared in a big way this weekend to return to school as a class, in person, by keeping this tradition alive. Students took advantage of the opportunity to paint their parking places with flair and panache, creating colorful and unique markings in the student lot.

Educator and Dean of Women Jennifer Clifford organized 75 of the school’s 12th-year students who showed Sunday to mark the spots for their rides.

The students skillfully applied pigment to spots their vehicles alone may occupy during the upcoming school year, one sketching “Hakuna Matata” complete with silhouettes of Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa. Another wrote a warning to any who might see his spot while school is in session, “If you’re reading this, I’M LATE.”

Now appearing on the Joe Orr lot are Sponge Bob, Platform 9 3/4, inspirational messages like “Pray More, Worry Less,” and an optimistic, “The final chance to be the best YOU!”

There’s Charlie Brown — that’s this young man’s name — with a chillin’ Snoopy wearing a “Joe Cool” sweater.

There’s the powerful prayer from Mia Lockett, “Lord, order my steps in your word.” There’s “Better LATE than ABSENT,” and “Como una mariposa Escapando sin mirar atrás,” lyrics to a song by Pandora. Another student has a colorful “B” for “Brooke,” while one lad is shown reclining at the top of his spot which now sports a friendly frog with a firm warning, “HIPPITY HOPPITY GET OFF MY PROPERTY.” Some seem to splash right from the minds of the artists, with colors rich and twirling, with stripes, fire, and stars.

One took her inspiration and hopeful theme for the new year from scripture, “Rejoice Always – 1 Thes. 5:16.” Another saw herself as a princess gazing at the stars, “And I’m Almost There.”

The students will be back, in masks, but they will be back, in person. They are the life and energy of Marian Catholic High School. They are the source of this school’s vibrance.

And we welcome their return.

See a gallery of these creative spots and the artists below.

The writer is an educator at Marian Catholic High School.