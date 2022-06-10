60.3 F
Park Forest
Friday, June 10, 2022
SILVER ALERT Posted for Missing Park Forest Man

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
Michael Connelly silver alert
A silver alert has been posted for Michael Connelly, missing since June 4, 2022. (PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest Police posted a SILVER ALERT late Thursday night for 73-year-old Michael Connelly.

Mr. Connelly was last seen by his family on June 4, 2022. He is believed to be in his gray 2019 Nissan Kicks hatchback, bearing IL Handicapped plate 310060 (stock photo shown, not actual vehicle).

There is reason to believe that Mr. Connelly may have traveled west on Interstate 80 and may possibly be several states away, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the PFPD Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

gray 2019 Nissan Kicks
Gray 2019 Nissan Kicks, similar to one Mr. Connelly might be driving. (Photo: PFPD)
SILVER ALERT
SILVER ALERT (Credit: Florida Department of Transportation – mgn)
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

