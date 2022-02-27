Single-Car Crash on Wildwood Sunday Leaves One Man Dead

A single-car crash early Sunday in Park Forest left one man dead. (MGN)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In a statement Sunday, Park Forest Police said they suspect alcohol consumption was involved in a single-car crash that left one man dead. The incident happened in the early morning Sunday on Wildwood Drive. One man is in custody.

According to police, officers and paramedics responded to a single-car crash on February 27, 2022, at approximately 1:00 AM on the 400 block of Wildwood Drive. A 22-year-old Park Forest man, Vincent Adami, died on the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

Mr. Adami was a passenger in the crashed vehicle.

Responding officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The driver, a 23-year-old Midlothian man, was injured but was conscious and speaking on the scene, according to police. That man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger, a 22-year-old Matteson woman, was critically injured and was rushed to Franciscan St. James Health Emergency Room by Park Forest Paramedics. She was eventually airlifted to John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County for additional life-saving treatment, according to police.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team was requested to respond to investigate, police said. Preliminarily, alcohol consumption and speed are believed to be factors, police said.

The driver was later released from the hospital and is currently in custody. The name of the driver and injured passenger are not being released at this time as the investigation continues, police said.

“The Park Forest Police Department offers our collective condolences to the family and friends of Vincent Adami and wishes for recovery for those injured,” police said in the statement.