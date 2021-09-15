Spartan Men Capture Soccer Victory Over Richards

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Led by a strong effort in goal from Parker Knueppel on Tuesday, host Marian Catholic won its second in the last three matches with a 3-1 nonconference victory over Harold L. Richards High School.
Parker Knueppel had nine saves.
The second-year students led the assault. Sophomore Christian Avila scored a brace with two goals. Sophomore Jalen Williams had one goal and one assist.
The Marian Catholic men improved their record to 3-7 overall, remaining 0-1 in conference play.
All Marian Catholic teams anticipate playing a full schedule this year.
The Spartans are coached by Diego Herrera with assistants Nasser Shahtaji, Gabriel Lopez, and Mark Swanson.
2021 Fall Spartan Varsity Men’s Soccer Roster
|No
|Name
|Hgt
|Yr
|Pos
|2
|Julien Serrano
|5-10
|Jr
|F
|6
|Robert Nelson
|5-10
|Jr
|F / M
|7
|Angel Manrique
|5-9
|Sr
|F / M
|8
|Jaden Shillingford
|5-5
|So
|F
|9
|Jalen Williams
|5-8
|So
|F / M
|10
|R.J. Kain
|6-1
|Sr
|F
|11
|Adir Aguirre
|5-10
|Sr
|M
|12
|Eric Sebastian
|5-9
|Jr
|D
|13
|Andrew Gordon
|6-0
|Jr
|D
|15
|Andrew Zamudio
|6-0
|Sr
|D
|16
|Diego Lara
|5-8
|Sr
|D
|17
|Rasean Boyd
|5-11
|Sr
|D
|18
|Isaac Sanchez
|6-0
|Sr
|F / M
|19
|Christian Avila
|5-8
|So
|F
|20
|Daniel Roa
|5-9
|So
|D
|21
|Joshua Zarco
|6-0
|Sr
|F / M
|22
|Jimmy Malloy
|6-2
|Jr
|F
|23
|Jacob Medina
|5-8
|Sr
|D
|24
|Brian Ruiz
|5-8
|Fr
|F
|25
|Luke Klupchak
|6-0
|Jr
|D
|26
|Jacob Smevoll
|6-0
|Jr
|D
|28
|Max Redo
|6-0
|Sr
|D
|30
|Nathan Rotimi
|5-11
|Sr
|F
|32
|Parker Knueppel
|5-10
|Jr
|G
|33
|Joseph Staack
|6-4
|Jr
|G
We invite other schools in the area, especially Park Forest and Rich Township schools, to send their results to us at [email protected]