Spartan Men Capture Soccer Victory Over Richards

Jalen Williams vies for possession Sept. 14 vs. Richards. (PHOTO: MCHS)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Led by a strong effort in goal from Parker Knueppel on Tuesday, host Marian Catholic won its second in the last three matches with a 3-1 nonconference victory over Harold L. Richards High School.

Parker Knueppel had nine saves.

The second-year students led the assault. Sophomore Christian Avila scored a brace with two goals. Sophomore Jalen Williams had one goal and one assist.

The Marian Catholic men improved their record to 3-7 overall, remaining 0-1 in conference play.

All Marian Catholic teams anticipate playing a full schedule this year.

The Spartans are coached by Diego Herrera with assistants Nasser Shahtaji, Gabriel Lopez, and Mark Swanson.

2021 Fall Spartan Varsity Men’s Soccer Roster

The 2021 Marian Catholic Varsity Men’s Soccer Team. (Photo: MCHS)

No Name Hgt Yr Pos 2 Julien Serrano 5-10 Jr F 6 Robert Nelson 5-10 Jr F / M 7 Angel Manrique 5-9 Sr F / M 8 Jaden Shillingford 5-5 So F 9 Jalen Williams 5-8 So F / M 10 R.J. Kain 6-1 Sr F 11 Adir Aguirre 5-10 Sr M 12 Eric Sebastian 5-9 Jr D 13 Andrew Gordon 6-0 Jr D 15 Andrew Zamudio 6-0 Sr D 16 Diego Lara 5-8 Sr D 17 Rasean Boyd 5-11 Sr D 18 Isaac Sanchez 6-0 Sr F / M 19 Christian Avila 5-8 So F 20 Daniel Roa 5-9 So D 21 Joshua Zarco 6-0 Sr F / M 22 Jimmy Malloy 6-2 Jr F 23 Jacob Medina 5-8 Sr D 24 Brian Ruiz 5-8 Fr F 25 Luke Klupchak 6-0 Jr D 26 Jacob Smevoll 6-0 Jr D 28 Max Redo 6-0 Sr D 30 Nathan Rotimi 5-11 Sr F 32 Parker Knueppel 5-10 Jr G 33 Joseph Staack 6-4 Jr G

