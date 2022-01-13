Sunrise at the Park Forest Police Station

A winter sunrise outside the Park Forest Police Station. (Photo: Chief Christopher Mannino)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- While most of us would likely not be interested in waking up there, early risers outside sometimes are treated to a brilliant sunrise outside the Park Forest Police Station.

One such early riser captured this incredible image of the sunrise outside the station along Tim Jones Way. The photograph was captured this morning, January 12, 2022, by Chief Christopher Mannino, and shared sans credit to the chief on the department’s social media accounts. But members of the PFPD’s social media team let us know the identity of the photog.

Chief Mannino wanted the public to know that the department has a team of personnel who submit pictures, no doubt some officers patrolling our Village are or become members of the team as they capture images from time to time.