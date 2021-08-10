Tips to Beat Today’s Heat

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Cook County from noon – 7 p.m. Tuesday, predicting heat indices from 102 – 108 degrees. The County’s Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS) offers the following tips to help beat the heat safely:

Stay hydrated and avoid alcohol and sugary drinks

Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs

Try to stay in the shade or indoors as much as possible

If working outside, take frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned space

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle

Municipalities throughout Cook County have opened cooling centers for residents who need relief to beat the heat. The list of cooling centers along with their hours of operation is available on the EMRS website.

In Park Forest, the Court Room at the Park Forest Police Department serves as a cooling center.

The Village of Park Forest offers additional cautions:

While enjoying the beautiful weather this summer, keep this fact in mind – one in five people will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. If caught early, skin cancer is the most curable type of cancer. However, it is important to do your best to protect yourself and your loved ones from the sun’s harmful rays.

It is most important to protect young children from the dangerous affects of the sun. It can take less than 10 minutes for a child’s skin to burn. Individuals who suffer severe sunburns during childhood are at an increased risk for skin cancer.

Keep the following sun safety tips in mind when outdoors this summer.

Avoid unnecessary sun exposure, especially between 10 am and 4 pm, the peak hours for harmful UV rays. Do not sunbathe – tanning is your skin’s response to injury from the sun. Remember, skin cancer develops slowly and could take 20 years to form.

Babies under 6 months old should have very little sun exposure. If out in the sun, they should wear protective clothing including a hat & sunglasses, along with sunscreen. Discuss sunscreen options with your child’s physician.

Everyone over the age of 6 months should ALWAYS wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 30. Sunscreen should be applied 30 minutes before going outdoors and should be reapplied every 2-3 hours when in the sun. Don’t forget the nose, lips, ears and backs of hands and feet.