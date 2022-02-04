Toastmasters Say “Please, Be Our Guest” for Black History Month Celebration

Park Forest Toastmasters Invitation

Professor Larry McClellan speaks with members of Park Forest Toastmasters. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Toastmasters Club is hosting a free virtual event celebrating the organization’s 67th year as a Chartered Toastmasters International Club. The program will be twofold. Attendees will discover how one member, Calvin Gibb, moved from silence to a soon-to-be-published author with a keynote speaking business. Additionally, Professor Larry McClellan and Tom Shepherd will describe how Freedom Seekers passed through Chicago’s Far South Side.

The invitation to the larger community follows:

On behalf of the Park Forest Toastmasters Club 1717, “Please, Be Our Guest” to our virtual celebration on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. We are celebrating 67 years as a Chartered Toastmasters International Club servicing the community of Park Forest and beyond. We would be honored to have you join us in the Zoom room. Hear how the Toastmasters program turned Toastmaster Calvin Gibb DTM2’s silence into a soon-to-be-published author with a keynote speaking business.

Underground Railroad escape routes. (Supplied by: Toastmasters)

In honor of Black History Month, Professor Larry McClellan, the foremost authority on the Underground Railroad in Northern Illinois; and Tom Shepherd of the Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project, will tell how Freedom Seekers passed through Chicago’s Far South Side at an important point in the Little Calumet River. Hear how the neighborhood’s geography and early settlers were critical to the Underground Railroad – the routes and assistance networks that led thousands to freedom.

Join the virtual event here on Zoom:

Meeting ID: 860 4675 0953

Passcode: 166670