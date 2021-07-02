Village Prepares for Independence Day Parade

The parade route for Park Forest’s 4th of July parade with a red star marking the beginning and end of the parade route. (Photo: VOPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Denied last year of so much by the pandemic, the Village of Park Forest’s traditional Independence Day parade is scheduled to step off Sunday at 6 p.m.

The entire parade route — Orchard Blvd. to Westwood Blvd. to Lakewood Blvd. and back to Orchard Blvd. — will close to all traffic at 5:50 p.m. until the expected conclusion of the parade at 7 p.m. However, northbound Orchard Boulevard will close to traffic at approximately 5 p.m. for the staging of parade vehicles, according to police.

Likewise, Main Street between Orchard Blvd. and Forest Blvd. will also close at that time.

Those who live along the parade route will not be permitted to park on the street from 6 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade, police said.

Parade participants will likely toss candy and possibly promotional items as they follow the route.

“For your safety,” police said in a statement, “please do not enter the roadway during the parade, and prevent children from entering the roadway as well. Do not approach any parade participants during the parade for everyone’s safety.”

There will be a concert in Downtown Park Forest beginning at 7:30 p.m.

And the fireworks — yes, fireworks! — will launch at approximately 9:15 p.m.

We at eNews Park Forest wish everyone well as we inch just a bit closer to the possible end of the pandemic as we celebrate America’s Independence Day.