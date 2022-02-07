Village to Distribute Free KN95 Masks

Park Forest to Distribute Free KN95 Masks (Village of Park Forest Image)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest will distribute free KN95 masks to residents from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, while supplies last.

According to a village Civic Alert, there is a limit of one package of three masks per person, and pick-up for other family members is not permitted. Distribution is in the lobby of the Park Forest Village Hall, located at 350 Victory Drive.

The KN95 mask can filter 95% of particles and is more protective than a basic surgical mask or a cloth face mask made of cotton, nylon, or other nonmedical fabric.

This event is being sponsored by the South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association and Cook County Health.

Regarding the various types of masks, the CDC says:

Masks and respirators (i.e., specialized filtering masks such as “N95s”) can provide different levels of protection depending on the type of mask and how they are used. Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection. Whatever product you choose, it should provide a good fit (i.e., fitting closely on the face without any gaps along the edges or around the nose) and be comfortable enough when worn properly (covering your nose and mouth) so that you can keep it on when you need to. Learn how to improve how well your mask protects you by visiting CDC’s Improve How Your Mask Protects You page. A respirator has better filtration, and if worn properly the whole time it is in use, can provide a higher level of protection than a cloth or procedural mask. A mask or respirator will be less effective if it fits poorly or if you wear it improperly or take it off frequently. Individuals may consider the situation and other factors when choosing a mask or respirator that offers greater protection.

The CDC does recommend that people not wear cloth masks, coming down in favor of N95, KN95, and surgical masks.