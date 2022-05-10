78.4 F
Park Forest
Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeLatest NewsLatest Local News
Latest NewsLatest Local NewsNewsPark Forest

What is Non-Partisanship in Park Forest?

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
0
Non-Partisan Committee in Park Forest, non-partisanship
The Non-Partisan Committee in Park Forest
By Elissa Seeman
Secretary, Non-Partisan Committee in Park Forest

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As the Non-Partisan Committee in Park Forest restructures, we encourage residents to become more involved to keep this nearly seven-decade-long tradition moving forward. Look for a number of articles and videos from the Non-Partisan Committee in the coming months inviting you, members of the community, to learn more and become involved. Here we address the most basic question: What, exactly, is non-partisanship in Park Forest?

What is Non-Partisanship?

Non-partisanship is an agreement between each candidate to run for local office without affiliating with a political party or forming a slate with other candidates. Instead, the non-partisan agreement asks each candidate to stand on his or her own and speak to residents about his or her ideas for leadership.

What are the benefits of Non-Partisanship?

For the candidates, running in a non-partisan fashion means savings in the cost to run for office. The work of the volunteers of the Non-Partisan Committee reduces the cost of running for office by having the Non-Partisan Committee host forums and distribute a candidate statement brochure.

Likewise, each candidate stands on her or his own, in a unique position to share their platform, views, and vision for Park Forest.

For every resident, the benefit of bringing out the best in each candidate. When a candidate runs as an individual, the candidate is empowered to call on the best within him or herself and share that with the residents. 

What does the Non-Partisan Committee (NPC) do?

The committee plans and hosts public election forums held at Village Hall for residents to meet candidates. There are usually four forums held in the months before the election in April. Forums allow residents to get to know the candidates prior to voting in the election. Video of the forums is shared on the village website for residents to view after each forum.

What is an election forum?

An election forum is a meeting hosted by the board members of the Non-Partisan Committee or the League of Women Voters. At the forum, the Non-Partisan Committee Chairperson presents questions from residents for the candidates to answer.

Only candidates who abide by the signed agreement presented to them by the Non-Partisan Committee may participate in the election forums.

What is NPC membership?

Membership dues are good for two years and are $3 for an individual, $2 for seniors, $5 for a family, $20 for contributing, $25 for an organization, and $50 for an angel membership.

Dues help pay for:

  • Website domain
  • Post office box
  • Maintaining nonprofit status with the state
  • Brochure photocopies

Paid members have the privilege of asking questions of candidates aloud during the forums.

We encourage you to support the Non-Partisan Committee to ensure the non-partisan elections that residents value.

Here’s a video of the Non-Partisan Committee’s meeting last week, our first video podcast!

To learn more about non-partisanship in Park Forest and get involved, email the Non-Partisan Committee at [email protected], write us at PO Box 1001, Park Forest, IL  60466, or send a message to us on Facebook.

Previous articleFacing A Park Forest Future Without Non-Partisanship
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,788FansLike
1,266FollowersFollow
566SubscribersSubscribe

- Local Advertisements -

Most Popular Articles

Load more
Park Forest
clear sky
78.4 ° F
78.7 °
78.3 °
47 %
5.1mph
0 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
78 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.