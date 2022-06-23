Witness Helps Track Down Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver: Police Reports Through June 20, 2022

(MGN)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A witness helped track down an alleged hit-and-run driver last week after a Steger man allegedly hit a car on Monee Road and drove off, police said. This was one of the reports detailing arrests from June 14 through June 20, 2022.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports through June 20, 2022

Assault

Neosha V. Cole, 35, 916 W. 85th St. #2, Chicago, was issued a municipal citation on June 14 charging assault when police responded to an address on Western Avenue to investigate a report of a disturbance.

Warrant

Tyzell C. Hudson Jr., 24, 360 Minocqua St., Park Forest, was arrested on June 16 and taken into custody in connection with a warrant out of Cook County on a charge of unlawful possession of a motor vehicle. While on a traffic stop in the first block of South Orchard Drive, a detective advised Mr. Hudson that he knew there was a Cook County warrant for his arrest, according to the report.

Criminal Trespass to Real Property

Derek L. Williams, 36, 13 Hemlock St., Park Forest, was arrested on June 16 and charged with criminal trespass to real property when police were dispatched to an address on Sauk Trail in reference to a report of an unwanted subject.

Three Charged in One Incident

Keon Townsend, 20, 39 South Arbor Trail, Park Forest, was arrested on June 17 and charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and processed on an outstanding warrant out of Will County charging resisting a peace officer as well as a warrant out of Cook County charging aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Amari A. Redditt, 21, 14733 Beechview Ter., Dolton, was charged with two counts of resisting a peace officer and issued a citation charging failure to signal when required.

Karisa D. Townsend, 30, 39 South Arbor Trail, Park Forest, was charged with two counts of resisting a peace officer.

The incident where the three were charged is detailed here.

Violation of an Order of Protection

Joseph R. King, 31, 4843 W. Haddon Ave., Chicago, was arrested on June 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of an order of protection and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery when police responded to North Arbor Trail to investigate a domestic call.

Domestic Battery

Bryce K. Lydon, 26, 432 Indianwood Blvd., Park Forest, was arrested on June 19 and charged with domestic battery when police responded to an address on Indianwood Boulevard to investigate a report of domestic battery.

Alleged Hit-and-Run

Javan T. Thompson, 30, 3124 Florence Ave., Steger, was arrested on June 20 and charged with a violation of ILCS 5/11-404: Duty upon damaging unattended vehicle and issued an I-bond with a court date of July 14, 2022, at Markham Courthouse.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Monee Road at 7:49 PM in reference to a report of a hit and run. The complainant said her husband’s car had been struck by a red SUV that continued driving towards Western Avenue, according to police. Another witness driving witnessed the alleged accident and followed the SUV in an attempt to record the vehicle’s license plate information.

The witness later returned to Monee Road with a photograph of the red SUV’s license plate. Police traced the plate to an address in Steger. SouthCom requested that Steger Police send an officer to that address where they located a red Hyundai with significant driver side damage and missing a driver side view mirror.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

