$15,000 in Reward Money Offered for Information Regarding the Murder of Keeshanna Jackson

Keeshana Jackson.

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Springfield Division is offering a $10,000 reward and Carbondale Police is offering $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the subject(s) involved in the August 22nd, 2021 murder of Keeshanna Jackson in Carbondale, Illinois.

Jackson was attending a party at 501 W. Cherry Street when Carbondale Police responded to a report of shots fired at that location. Upon arrival, officers found Keeshanna Jackson in the yard with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Three others were wounded.

Carbondale Police believe there may be multiple shooters involved in the incident and numerous witnesses with information. “The Carbondale Police Department along with the FBI and other law enforcement partners continue to investigate this case to bring justice to Keeshanna and her family,” according to Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno. “We want anyone with information to assist with this investigation to help us reach this goal and we are willing to reward anyone who does.”

“FBI Springfield and Carbondale Police are actively pursuing leads in this investigation,” said FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “We hope $15,000 in reward money will encourage the public to come forward with new information and help bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, or Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.