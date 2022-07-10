Burglaries in June Through July 4, 2022

(Credit: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- While there was only one arrest in the week leading up to July 4, there were three burglaries reported. This survey includes those burglaries and others from the month of June.

Park Forest Burglary Reports Through July 4, 2022

Burglary of Apartment

Police were dispatched to an apartment on Western Avenue on June 3 at 9:05 PM for report of a burglary just discovered. Dispatch related that a woman said someone had broken into her apartment. The woman said she had left her apartment after 3 PM and at 8:45 that night she received a notification on her smart phone that her security camera inside the living room when off-line, according to police. When she returned home shortly after, he saw that the sliding door window had been shattered, and that the residence had been burglarized, according to police. No one was inside the home when she got home but she noticed that many of the contents from her closets had been removed and thrown to the floor and that cabinets in the kitchen, living room, and bedroom were left open, according to police. A 13-inch MacBook air valued at one thousand $300 was reported missing.

This was the only burglary reported between May 31 and June 6, 2022.

Shoes Stolen

Police were dispatched on June 13, 2022, at 10:43 AM to a residence on Indianwood Boulevard to investigate a report of a delayed residential burglary. According to police, an unknown suspect or suspects entered the home and removed items after using a landscape brick from the backyard and shattering the window, according to police. Approximately five pairs of shoes were reported missing, according to police.

This was the only burglary reported between June 7 and June 13, 2022.

Tablet Computer Stolen from Car

Police were dispatched to a residence on Berry Street on June 20 at approximately 10:22 AM to investigate a delayed burglary to motor vehicle report. A woman reported parking her vehicle in her driveway on June 17, 2022, at approximately 11 PM. On June 18 at approximately 4:55 AM, her boyfriend told her that her rear passenger door was open, according to police. When she looked at the vehicle she noted that it had been ransacked, according to police. Woman said she usually doesn’t block her vehicle when she parks it at her home. She said she went through her vehicle and did notice anything missing and that’s why she didn’t immediately called police, according to the report. On the night of June 19, 2022, her daughter couldn’t find her tablet. The woman knew that she last had the tablet in her vehicle on June 17, 2022. She stated that she believed that the tablet must have been taken when her car was ransacked, according to police. She said that her Apple iPhone headphones were also missing, according to police.

This was the only burglary reported between June 14 and June 20, 2022.

TVs, Lawn Equipment, Cash

There were three burglaries reported between June 28 and July 4, 2022.

On June 28, at approximately 7:12 PM, police responded to a residence on Victory Drive in reference to a report of a residential burglary that had just been discovered. Upon arrival, police checked the interior of the residence which checked clear, according to police. A woman told police that at about 6:34 AM, she left her home after locking all the doors, according to police. She took a Metra train from the Metra Parking Lot in Matteson. At about 5:30 PM, she returned to the Metra parking lot and saw that her vehicle had been damaged. She then went home and when she unlocked her front door, she saw that her living room was in disarray. She then exited the home and contacted police. A 50 inch Visio television, a Black & Decker trimmer, a tour a leaf blower, a Black & Decker string trimmer, a 24 inch Visio television, $125 cash and $325 in loose change were among items reported stolen.

Purse and iPhone Stolen

Police responded to Osage Street on June 28 at 9:28 PM to investigate a delayed burglary to motor vehicle. A woman said she and her sister were at the Rich East High School track where they walked around the track. She said she left her purse in the vehicle as well as her iPhone. When she and her sister returned home she was trying to find her purse and cell phone and realized they were missing, according to police. She told police she believes that the items were stolen from the car while they were walking around the track and that they did not lock the vehicle, according to police.

Vehicle Damaged

On June 30, police responded to a home on Sauk Trail at 7:34 AM regarding a burglary to vehicle complaint. The complainant’s said that they parked their car in the driveway of their residence the night before at about 8:30 PM and recalled locking the doors. When they got to the car that morning, they saw that the contents of the vehicle were removed and scattered about. The responding officer saw that the drivers side front door jam was dented, according to the report. There were no signs of forced entry, according to police. All the windows of the car were intact and there were no scratches or pry marks around the door or trunk. The officer searched under the vehicle but could not determine if catalytic converter had been taken. The officer observed that the steering will column was peeled and damaged, according to police. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicle.