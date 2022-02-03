FBI Investigating Bomb Threats to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Houses of Worship

Statement from the FBI Regarding Bomb Threats

Credit: Kevin Coles / CC BY 2.0, Florida Bands / YouTube, Howard University / YouTube

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces are leading the investigation into the nationwide series of bomb threats to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and houses of worship. This investigation is of the highest priority for the Bureau and involves more than 20 FBI field offices across the country. These threats are being investigated as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes. We are working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners; coordinating with the targeted institutions; and meeting with academia and faith leaders to share information.

Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats.

Due to the continuing investigation, we are unable to provide more details at this time.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces, or JTTFs, are our nation’s front line of defense against terrorism, both international and domestic. They are groups of highly trained, locally based, passionately committed investigators, analysts, linguists, and other specialists from dozens of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies. When it comes to investigating terrorism, they do it all: chase down leads, gather evidence, make arrests, provide security for special events, collect and share intelligence, and respond to threats and incidents at a moment’s notice.

JTTFs serve as a national resource and create familiarity among investigators and managers before a crisis by conducting frequent training to maintain the specialized skills of investigators, analysts, and crisis response teams. JTTFs pool talents, skills, and knowledge from across the law enforcement and intelligence communities into a single team that responds together.

The task forces coordinate their efforts largely through the interagency National Joint Terrorism Task Force, working out of FBI Headquarters, which makes sure that information and intelligence flows freely among the local JTTFs and beyond.

The FBI will continue our work to make sure all races and religions feel safe in their communities, schools, and places of worship. We would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious or have information about potential threats to report it to law enforcement immediately, call their local FBI field office, or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.