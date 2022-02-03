Harvey Man Sentenced to 180 Months in Prison

For Bank Robbery

(Credit: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Terrance Brown, 33, a Harvey, Illinois man was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Phillip P. Simon after being found guilty at trial of Bank Robbery announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Brown was sentenced to 180 months in prison, 2 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $12,724.

According to documents in the case, on September 18, 2020, Brown entered and robbed a Bank in Griffith, Indiana of $12,724. Brown was convicted after a three-day trial in September 2021.

Due to his prior convictions for Vehicular Hijacking with a Weapon and Strangulation, Brown was classified as a career offender and received an increased sentence under the law. The Harvey man was sentenced to 30 years in prison or 360 months.

This case is the result of the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Indiana State Police, and the Griffith Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Padula and former Hammond Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Mahoney.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.