Indiana Man Sentenced to 90 Months for Cocaine Distribution

Fort Wayne, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Alfred A. Cooke, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Merrillville, Indiana, and U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the Northern District of Indiana announced that Fredrick J. Morgan, Sr., 65 years old, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine.

Morgan Sr. was sentenced to 90 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on or about Aug. 30, 2019, Morgan Sr. distributed 28 grams or more of crack cocaine to assist his co-defendant, son (Fredrick Morgan II) who was on home detention at the time.

Co-defendant, Fredrick Morgan II, was sentenced on Nov. 9, 2021, to 30 years in prison.

This case was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with the assistance of multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Indiana State Police, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County Drug Task Force, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington Police Department, Auburn Police Department, and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Stacey R. Speith and Brent A. Ecenbarger.

This case was being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders works together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.