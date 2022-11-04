62.4 F
Park Forest
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Law and OrderFederal and International

Federal Juries Convict Lynwood and Chicago Men of Sex Trafficking Children

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
0

guilty mgn
(MGN)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Federal juries have convicted two men on sex trafficking charges for recruiting two children to travel to Chicago from Indiana and causing them to engage in sex acts for money.

The juries in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Tuesday convicted KENNEDY SPENCER, also known as “Kenny,” 53, of Chicago, and RONALD WILLIAMS, also known as “Slim,” 63, of Lynwood, Ill., on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.  Spencer and Williams were tried before separate juries in a trial that lasted more than two weeks.

The convictions carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of life. 

The convictions were announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and John S. Morales, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI.  The Tinley Park Police Department and the FBI out of South Bend, Ind., provided valuable assistance in the investigation.  The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew C. Erskine and Erika L. Csicsila.

According to evidence presented at trial, the victims were under the age of 18 when Spencer induced them to travel to Chicago in the spring of 2018.  Once in the city, Spencer, on multiple occasions, arranged for the victims to meet with individuals to engage in commercial sex acts. Williams drove the victims to some of the meetings. Afterward, Spencer and Williams kept the bulk of the proceeds.

Both victims testified at trial about their ordeals being sex trafficked by Spencer and Williams.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling 1-800-843-5678 or logging on to www.cybertipline.com.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Comments
Previous article
Suburban Chicago Dentist Sentenced to Two and a Half Years in Federal Prison
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,844FansLike
1,271FollowersFollow
585SubscribersSubscribe

Local Advertisers

ENEWSPF NEWS ALERTS

Trending

Load more
Park Forest
clear sky
62.4 ° F
66.6 °
59.9 °
65 %
2.6mph
0 %
Fri
67 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
65 °
Mon
57 °
Tue
47 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.