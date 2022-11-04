Federal Juries Convict Lynwood and Chicago Men of Sex Trafficking Children

(MGN)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Federal juries have convicted two men on sex trafficking charges for recruiting two children to travel to Chicago from Indiana and causing them to engage in sex acts for money.

The juries in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Tuesday convicted KENNEDY SPENCER, also known as “Kenny,” 53, of Chicago, and RONALD WILLIAMS, also known as “Slim,” 63, of Lynwood, Ill., on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. Spencer and Williams were tried before separate juries in a trial that lasted more than two weeks.

The convictions carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of life.

The convictions were announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and John S. Morales, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The Tinley Park Police Department and the FBI out of South Bend, Ind., provided valuable assistance in the investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew C. Erskine and Erika L. Csicsila.

According to evidence presented at trial, the victims were under the age of 18 when Spencer induced them to travel to Chicago in the spring of 2018. Once in the city, Spencer, on multiple occasions, arranged for the victims to meet with individuals to engage in commercial sex acts. Williams drove the victims to some of the meetings. Afterward, Spencer and Williams kept the bulk of the proceeds.

Both victims testified at trial about their ordeals being sex trafficked by Spencer and Williams.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling 1-800-843-5678 or logging on to www.cybertipline.com.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.