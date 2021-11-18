Felon in Possession of a Firearm from Gary Sentenced to 36 Months in Prison

(Credit: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Austin Williams, 28, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Williams was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on November 18, 2020, in Hobart, Indiana, law enforcement executed a search warrant on a residence and recovered a firearm possessed by Williams, a convicted felon, at that residence. Williams has prior felony convictions for intimidation, dealing in a controlled substance, and attempted theft. His criminal history reveals he also has six prior misdemeanor convictions, including domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, and visiting a common nuisance.

This case was the result of the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Investigative Team and the Hobart Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.