Five Alleged Street Gang Members Charged With Federal Racketeering Offenses Including Murder of Chicago Rapper FBG Duck

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A federal indictment charges five alleged members of the O-Block street gang with participating in a criminal organization that murdered a Chicago rapper FBG Duck and violently protected the gang and its territories on the South Side of Chicago.

The indictment alleges that the O-Block gang publicly claimed responsibility for acts of violence in Chicago and used social media and music to increase their criminal enterprise. The O-Block gang allegedly engaged in numerous acts of violence, including the murder of Carlton Weekly, a Chicago rapper also known as “FBG Duck,” on Aug. 4, 2020.

Charged with committing murder in aid of racketeering are Chicago residents CHARLES LIGGINS, also known as “C Murda,” 30; KENNETH ROBERSON, also known as “Kenny” and “Kenny Mac,” 28; TACARLOS OFFERD, also known as “Los,” 30; CHRISTOPHER THOMAS, also known as “C Thang,” 22; and MARCUS SMART, also known as “Muwop,” 22. The indictment also charges the defendants with federal firearm violations and assaults in aid of racketeering.

Liggins, Offerd, Thomas, and Smart were arrested this morning. They are scheduled to make initial court appearances today at 2:00 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman. Roberson is currently in the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections. His initial federal court appearance will be scheduled at a later date.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI; and David Brown, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. Substantial assistance in the investigation was provided by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jason A. Julien, Albert Berry III, and Ann Marie Ursini.

The public is reminded that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The murder count in the indictment carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in federal prison and a maximum potential sentence of the death penalty. One of the firearm counts is also punishable by a maximum potential sentence of the death penalty, while the other firearm count is punishable by a mandatory minimum of ten years and a maximum of life. The assault counts are each punishable by a maximum of twenty years. If convicted, the Court must impose reasonable sentences under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.