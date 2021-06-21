Former Mascoutah Employee Sentenced for Accepting Illegal Gratuities

“Statue of Justice – The Old Bailey” by Ronnie Macdonald is licensed under CC BY 2.0 CC BY 2.0

Mascoutah, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The former water treatment manager for the City of Mascoutah has been sentenced

for accepting illegal gratuities. Richard Lowell Jones, 60, of Troy, Illinois, was sentenced to 3

years’ probation, with the first 6 months on home confinement.

According to court documents, Jones served as the city water treatment manager from 2016 to early

2020. During that time, he ordered chemicals and services on behalf of the city and

received a kickback from the vendor in the form of 10% of the total purchases, which he kept for

himself as a personal commission.

Public officials are prohibited from using their positions to further their own financial

interests. When those positions are funded in part by federal dollars, the offense can be

prosecuted federally.

As part of his sentence, Jones was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service

and pay restitution to the City of Mascoutah in the amount of $27,232.70.

FBI-Springfield and the Mascoutah Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Norman R. Smith prosecuted the case.