Fort Wayne, Indiana Man Sentenced to 211 Months in Prison

(Credit: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)

Fort Wayne, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Antonio Armour, 34 years old, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady to 211 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogue and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Armour was sentenced to 211 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, on June 15, 2021, law enforcement served a federal search warrant at Armour’s Fort Wayne residence, from which he had sold narcotics on multiple occasions. During the search, officers found over 100 grams of methamphetamine and over 300 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and an analogue of fentanyl. Officers located several loaded firearms in the residence, including multiple 9 mm handguns, an AK-style pistol and an AR-15 rifle. Officers located other items consistent with drug dealing activity, including plastic baggies, multiple digital scales, a cutting agent, several cell phones and $75,000 in U.S. currency.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police and Allen County Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony Geller and Sarah Nokes.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.