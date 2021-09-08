Fort Wayne Man Charged with Armed Robbery

“The scales of justice” by James Cridland is licensed under CC BY 2.0 CC BY 2.0

Armed Robbery of a Federal Credit Union in Kendallville, Indiana

Fort Wayne, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Lance Lombrana, 41, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been charged by way of a criminal complaint with armed credit union robbery, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

According to documents in this case, it is alleged that, on August 30, 2021, Lombrana entered the Three Rivers Federal Credit Union in Kendallville, approached a teller, and asked to speak with a manager. Once the manager arrived, Lombrana removed what appeared to be explosives with a timing device from a red and black bag. Credit union employees later advised law enforcement that they believed the device to be a bomb. The suspect demanded cash which the manager obtained and provided to him. Lombrana then left the credit union. He was apprehended in Garrett, Indiana, a short time later by an Indiana State Police trooper and was taken into custody without incident.

Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery added the following comments, “After consultation with the Kendallville Police Chief Waters and lead Detective Handshoe, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fort Wayne, the decision has been made that the case against Lance Lombrana will be filed in U.S. federal court.” According to Prosecutor Mowery, “The decision was not easy; when criminals victimize the citizens and communities in Noble County, I want to prosecute those criminals,” but, Mowery went on to say, “We have been provided information that has led me to the conclusion that the federal court is the more appropriate venue for this case.”

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that a complaint is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the Judge after a consideration of federal statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Indiana State Police, and the Kendallville Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.

