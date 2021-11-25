Gary Woman, Patricia Carrington, 48, Sentenced to 210 Months in Prison for Kidnapping

(MGN)

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- A woman from Gary, Indiana, Patricia Carrington, 48, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon after pleading guilty to kidnapping announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Carrington was sentenced to 210 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on the night of April 14, 2019, Carrington participated in the kidnapping of a woman hoping to elicit information concerning the whereabouts of a witness in her son’s upcoming criminal case. Carrington participated in forcing the victim into a car at gunpoint, blindfolding and duct-taping her, and driving her around. The victim was beaten and threatened when she would not provide the information. The victim was thereafter dragged from the car to an area behind a house where she was shot in the face and arm and left for dead. The victim survived the attack.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Investigative Team with the assistance of the Gary Police Department, Indiana State Police, and Lake County Prosecutor’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Thomas Mahoney and Michael Toth.

