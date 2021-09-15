Hobart Man Charged with Mail Fraud

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Sergio Gutierrez, age 49, of Hobart, Indiana, has been charged by way of an Indictment with mail fraud, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

According to documents in this case, it is alleged that Sergio Gutierrez devised a scheme that began around or about May 2015 and continued through December 2019 to defraud the Lake County Auditor’s Office by using other individuals to purchase properties through the Lake County Commissioners’ tax sales when Gutierrez, himself, was prohibited from doing so. The scheme enabled Gutierrez to obtain property without paying delinquent property taxes. As part of that scheme, Gutierrez caused notice to be deposited in the United States Mail, in violation of the federal mail fraud statute.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an indictment is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the Judge after a consideration of federal statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Abizer Zanzi.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.