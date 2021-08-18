Illinois Attorney Found Guilty of Bankruptcy Fraud

(Source: iStock)

Rockford, IL-(ENEWSPF)- An Illinois attorney whose practice included bankruptcy law has been found guilty of bankruptcy fraud charges following a two-week jury trial in federal court in Rockford.

KEVIN O. JOHNSON, also known as “K.O. Johnson,” 55, of Sycamore, Ill., was convicted Friday on four counts of bankruptcy fraud, one count of making a false entry in a document in a bankruptcy proceeding, one count of withholding records from the Bankruptcy Trustee, and one count of concealment of property consisting of account receivables belonging to the bankruptcy estate. The charges related to Johnson’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding initiated on Dec. 31, 2011.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greater. The actual sentence will be determined by the U.S. District Court, guided by the U.S. sentencing guidelines.

The guilty verdict was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Schneider, Michael Love, and Michael Beckman.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.

