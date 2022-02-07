Illinois Attorney Sentenced to Two Years in Federal Prison for Bankruptcy Fraud

(MGN)

Rockford, IL-(ENEWSPF)- An Illinois attorney has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for committing bankruptcy fraud.

U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston imposed the sentence Wednesday on KEVIN O. JOHNSON, also known as “K.O. Johnson,” 55, of Sycamore, Ill.

A jury in August convicted Johnson on bankruptcy fraud and other charges after a two-week trial in federal court in Rockford. The charges related to Johnson’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding initiated on Dec. 31, 2011.

The sentence was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The U.S. Trustee’s Madison, Wisc., and Chicago offices provided substantial assistance. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Schneider, Michael Love, and Michael Beckman.

John R. Lausch, Jr. is an American attorney who is currently serving as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. Previously, he served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois from 1999 to 2010. During his time in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he served as a Deputy Chief in the Narcotics and Gangs Section for several years, where he helped lead the District’s Anti-Gang and Project Safe Neighborhoods programs.