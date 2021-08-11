Indiana Man Sentenced to Term of Imprisonment, Ordered To Pay $316,450.41 in Restitution

Justice outside the Albert V. Bryan District Courthouse in Alexandria, VA. (Photo: Tim Evanson – Flickr – CC license)

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Robert Bruns, Jr, 43, of Clarksville, Indiana was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon upon his plea of guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, announced Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Bruns of Clarksville, Indiana was sentenced to 54 months in prison, ordered to pay $316,450.41 in restitution and 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, Robert Bruns, owner of Accelerated Billing and Reimbursement Services (ABRS), a medical billing business specializing in ambulance service providers, engaged in a fraud scheme that bilked his customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars from October 2017 through February 2020. Bruns diverted his clients’ insurance reimbursement checks to a Post Office box that he controlled. He collected the checks, cashed the checks and used the money for his personal benefit. To keep the scheme going Bruns created phony documentation that made it appear he had purchased one of the client businesses resulting in payments owed to the client being diverted to Bruns’ Post Office box. Bruns embezzled a total of $316,450.41 from two clients, Prompt and InHealth. Bruns has prior convictions for Forgery (2000; 2004; 2006); Theft (2004; 2012); Criminal Simulation (2006); and Identity Theft (2006).

This case was the result of investigation by Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Diane Berkowitz and Molly Kelley.

