Kokomo Resident Sentenced for Animal Crushing

(MGN)

Indianapolis, IN-(ENEWSPF)- A Kokomo, Indiana woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for animal crushing, which is a violation of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act under Title 18, United States Code, Section 48(a).

That we must report on something as vile as “animal crushing” itself is horrible.

Beginning at least on or about May 2020, and continuing until at least July 2020, Krystal Cherika Scott, 20, began posting images and videos over various social media platforms that depicted Scott torturing and graphically killing cats and dogs by hanging, skinning, and other means. Scott’s conduct attracted the attention of several private citizens who began using publicly available information to attempt to identify the perpetrator.

In June 2020, the Boise, Idaho Police Department received information from some of those concerned citizens, immediately opened an investigation, and referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI, in conjunction with the Boise Police Department and the Ada County Idaho Sheriff’s Office, later determined that Scott was responsible for torturing and killing the animals and posting the videos. Scott was ultimately arrested, charged, and found guilty of violating the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act of 2019.

Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress and FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan made the announcement.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kokomo Police Department.

According to Assistant United States Attorney Tiffany J. Preston, who prosecuted the case, said Scott will also serve 5 years of supervised release following her prison term.