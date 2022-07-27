Latin Count Gang Member Convicted of Gang Related Activity Resulting in the Murders of a 16-Year Old and 33 Year-Old

(MGN)

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Eduardo Luciano, 34, of Hammond, Indiana, a member of the Hammond faction of the Latin Counts, a criminal street gang which originated in Chicago, was found guilty following a 7-day jury trial presided over by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

The jury found Luciano guilty of conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute cocaine and marijuana, and two counts of using a firearm to commit the murders of Lauren Calvillo (age 16) and Christopher White (age 33). The jury found that, as part of the racketeering conspiracy, Luciano was responsible for the murders of Lauren Calvillo and Christopher White and as part of the drug conspiracy, Luciano conspired to distribute or possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

The evidence at trial revealed that on June 29, 2015, Luciano and other gang members formulated a plan to shoot and kill members of the Latin Kings, a rival criminal street gang, who were attending a vigil on the 5500 block of Beal Street in Hammond, Indiana. After planning the shooting, gang members drove to the vicinity of the vigil where multiple shots were fired into the crowd. At the time of shooting, Christopher White (33), who was visiting family on Beal Street, was shot in front of the family member’s home, and later died. Lauren Calvillo (16) was shot and killed while on the front porch of her family’s Beal Street home.

Previously, co-defendant Latin Count member Ivan Reyes pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and two counts of murder in aid of racketeering. Co-defendant Jeron Williams pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and admitted his involvement in and responsibility for the Calvillo and White murders. Co-defendant Latin Count member Robert Loya pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy. All three are awaiting sentencing.

Luciano’s sentencing will be scheduled by a separate order of the Court. Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the District Court Judge after consideration of federal statutes and the United States Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is the result of the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Hammond, Indiana Police Department, and this investigation has received substantial assistance from numerous law enforcement agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation/Gang Response Investigative Team Task Force, the Gary Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the East Chicago Police Department, and the Chicago Police Department. The case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorneys David J. Nozick, Caitlin M. Padula, and Kimberly L. Schultz.

This case is also part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.