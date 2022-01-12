Park Forest Police Reports: Stray Dog, Fleeing and Eluding, Active Warrant

The Park Forest Police Department showcased a new 2021 squad car that has an autism awareness wrap. “This new police vehicle will serve as a public reminder of our commitment of service to families of autism,” the PFPD said in a statement. (PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests and citations through November 3, 2021. Charges for those arrested include fleeing and eluding, and an active warrant.

It’s been several weeks since we’ve published reports. First, I would like to apologize. We are getting back on track. A community member who I will thank in a separate column came on board to specifically assist with these reports. The final work is mine, as this member prefers. So, while we only report here through November 3, we have police reports through early January of this year. We are currently processing them.

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

eNews Park Forest reports this information because the public in the United States has the right to know. When that information is withheld or under-reported, it leaves questions. We also want to show the work that the police force does every day that is not reported. Police in Park Forest respond to thousands of calls per year, the vast majority of which do not end up with arrests. Whether it’s conducting a routine investigation, pulling over a drunk driver, or responding to a possible theft at a store, the work of the police officer deserves acknowledgment by the public.

Park Forest Police Reports Through November 3, 2021

Stray Animal, Owner Cited

On November 2, 2021, at approximately 11 AM, an officer was parked on Blackhawk Drive running stationary radar when he observed a gray bull Mastiff dog running in the 300 block of Blackhawk Drive. The dog continued to roam the area, according to police. When the officer approached the animal it ran to 363 Blackhawk Drive.

According to the report, the police have had numerous contacts with animals at this address. The dog appeared to be very aggressive and the officer moved away and ask South Com dispatch to have the Community Service Officer respond to his location to assist. CSO Lewandowski responded to assist.

Police determined through a records check that the animal belonged to Dangelo Riley, 34, 363 Blackhawk Drive, Park Forest. Police asked SouthCom Dispatch to attempt to contact Mr. Ridley but that was unsuccessful.

With the assistance of CSO Lewandowski, the animal was “herded” into the garage through an unlocked garage door, according to police.

Neighbors told the first officer on the scene that they believe Mr. Ridley moved from the residence but a relative was watching the dogs, according to the report.

The officer issued two citations to Mr. Ridley, one charging dog at large and the other charging no license visible, according to police.

Fleeing and Eluding

Remy J. Gaston, 19, 338 Concord Dr., Chicago Heights, was arrested on November 3 and issued citations charging fleeing and eluding, and disobeying stop signs.

At approximately 8 PM on November 3, an officer was traveling westbound on North Street when he observed a vehicle going eastbound. A “LEADS” check the officer conducted indicated the vehicle was wanted by the Matteson Police Department. The officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle allegedly fled into Chicago Heights and the pursuit was terminated, according to police.

At approximately 8:40 PM, Chicago Heights PD notified the Park Forest police that they located the vehicle in the 1900 block of Campbell Avenue. A few minutes later, an individual appeared at the address and allegedly advised the officers he was the owner of the vehicle, according to police.

Mr. Gaston was taken into custody, charged in Park Forest, and later turned over to the Matteson Police Department after police issued the citations charging fleeing and eluding, and disobeying stop signs, according to the report.

No Headlights, Active Warrant

Sian D. Clayton, 24, of 127 Algonquin St. Park Forest, was arrested November 3, 2021, and processed on an out-of-state warrant charging fugitive when an officer on patrol at 8:45 PM saw a vehicle traveling southbound on Western Avenue with no headlights, according to police.

As the officer followed the vehicle, it turned eastbound on 26th St. and a traffic stop was initiated. A routine check of the driver was made, according to police. A “LEADS” inquiry indicated the driver, identified as Sian D. Clayton, had an active warrant from Boone County, IN, on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, according to police. Mr. Clayton was transported to the Park Forest Police Department, processed and charged with Fugitive-out of state warrant, and transported to the Cook County Sheriffs Fugitive Division to await an extradition hearing, according to police.

Suspicious Auto, Unlawful Use of Cannabis

Cortney D. Buie, 30 of 4544 Heartland Dr. Richton Park, Il was issued a citation on November 3, 2021, charging unlawful use of cannabis-public place.

On November 3, 2021, at approximately 10 PM, an officer on routine patrol observed a parked vehicle in Somonauk Park after hours, according to police. When the officer approached the vehicle, he smelled a strong odor of cannabis coming from inside, according to the report. The officer asked for permission to search the vehicle and permission was granted. Police found numerous bags of suspected cannabis were located and two unsealed bags field-tested positive for cannabis, according to the report.

All the bags were taken into custody as evidence.

What is Fleeing and Eluding?

According to the Davis Law Group, fleeing and eluding, or attempting to elude the police, “is a criminal offense under Illinois law. This offense is typically charged as a Class A misdemeanor. The maximum penalty is up to 1 year in jail and a $2,500.00 fine plus mandatory court costs. If convicted, the Illinois Secretary of State will suspend one’s driver’s license for 6 months. A second offense of fleeing and eluding will result in a 1-year suspension.