Man Sentenced to 210 Years in Prison for Creating and Distributing Depictions of the Sadistic Sexual Abuse of Children

Evansville, IN-(ENEWSPF)- A Spencer County, Indiana man was sentenced to 210 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting two young children and sharing the images and videos he created.

Trent Walker, 36, began sexually abusing one of the victims when she was a toddler. The abuse continued over a six-year period and was sadistic in nature. During the sentencing hearing, Judge Richard L. Young, who presided, noted that Walker’s abuse of the child could fairly be described as torture. Walker also abused a six-year-old child for a several-month period. Both victims were in Walker’s care when he abused them.

Walker created hundreds of images and videos of his sexual abuse of both victims, which he shared with an online group he ran. The group was dedicated to sadistically exploiting small children, some as young as infants. Walker served as the group’s moderator. He encouraged others to share sadistic abuse material, trained others how to conceal their identities online to avoid detection, and coached members of the group on how to abuse young children psychologically, physically, and sexually.

“The vile conduct that Walker inflicted on his victims is reprehensible and will impact these children for the rest of their lives,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “This sentence ensures that Trent Walker will never have another opportunity to victimize another child and hopefully bring some peace to his victims.”

“The defendant’s repeated sadistic abuse clearly demonstrates he cannot be allowed to be free in the community,” said FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Middleton. “This investigation demonstrates the commitment of the FBI and our law enforcement partners to protect those who can’t protect themselves and ensure individuals who commit such heinous acts are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Indiana State Police investigators work diligently every day, all across Indiana, and in close collaboration with its law enforcement partners, to help bring to justice those who seek to perpetuate the victimization of children,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

“The cooperative team effort with our state and federal law enforcement partners allowed for the successful prosecution of this dangerous predator. The damage that he inflicted in this world cannot be undone, but this sentence ensures that he will never burden a child with his evil ever again,” said Spencer County Sheriff Kelli Reinke.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana State Police.

According to Assistant United States Attorney Tiffany J. Preston, who prosecuted the case, said Walker will serve consecutive prison sentences totaling 210 years and was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to each victim.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc