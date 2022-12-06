Matteson Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Allegedly Running from Police

The #TimStrong Squad 204 of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Matteson man was arrested on several drug-related charges after he allegedly took off running from an officer. The officer followed the man after he saw that the vehicle he was driving had expired registration.

Willie Banks, 46, 3635 214th PL, Matteson, was arrested on November 12 and issued citations charging expired registration, improper use of registration, failure to signal when required, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Mr. Banks was additionally charged with one count each of the following: resisting/obstructing a peace officer, aggravated driving while license was revoked, manufacture/delivery of 1<15 grams of heroin, manufacture/delivery of 15<100 grams of cocaine, possession of cocaine 15<100 grams, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

An officer was traveling northbound on Western Avenue from Monee Road when he saw a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck traveling northbound on Western Avenue. The officer conducted an inquiry on the registration of the vehicle and learned that the registration had expired on March 28, 2022.

The officer followed the vehicle as it turned westbound on Sauk Trail from Western Avenue, allegedly failing to signal that turn, according to police. The officer then activated the emergency lights on his patrol vehicle as the truck pulled into the driveway of a home in the first block of Sauk Trail.

The officer exited his patrol vehicle and Mr. Banks also immediately exited his, according to police. The officer then ordered Mr. Banks three times to stay inside his vehicle, and Mr. Banks allegedly responded by asking the officer what the problem was, according to police.

The officer told Mr. Banks that the registration was expired on his truck, and Mr. Banks “immediately began to run northbound through the backyard of the home” where he had parked, according to police.

The officer gave Chase and pursued Mr. Banks northbound through the yard while continuing to order Mr. Banks to get on the ground, according to police. Mr. Banks allegedly continued to run after being ordered to the ground, according to police.

The officer pursued Mr. Banks to the rear of a home in the first block of Oak Lane, where Mr. Banks lay down behind a motor vehicle in the driveway, allegedly attempting to elude the officer, according to police. The officer found Mr. Banks hiding underneath the vehicle, drew his department-issued handgun, and ordered Mr. Banks at gunpoint to show his hands, according to police.

Mr. Banks began to plea with the officer not to shoot him while attempting to get back up on his feet, according to police. The officer then rushed forward and thrust his knees into Mr. Banks’ side to try to prevent him from getting back on his feet, according to police.

Mr. Banks again attempted to get on his feet, so the officer holstered his handgun and drew his department-issued Taser, according to police. During this time, Mr. Banks allegedly jumped to his feet and began to run northbound through the driveway of the home where he had initially hidden, according to police.

The officer provided Mr. Banks with a warning that he was going to be tased, according to the report. Mr. Banks continued to run, and the officer discharged his Taser at Mr. Banks’ lower back, according to police.

The Taser had no effect, according to police.

The officer asked dispatch for assistance, and other officers responded to the scene. Police secured a perimeter of the immediate area and found Mr. Banks hiding on the east side of a home on Apple Lane, lying against the side of the residence, according to police.

Police took Mr. Banks into custody.

Officers return to the home where Mr. Banks it on Oak Lane and found the following items on the ground by the vehicle where Mr. Banks was allegedly trying to hide: four plastic Ziploc bags containing a white rock-like substance which later field-tested positive for cocaine; 13 plastic Ziploc bags and three cleared mounted bags containing a gray chalk like substance which later field-tested positive for heroin; a clear plastic sandwich bag containing a white powder and rock-like substance which later field-tested positive for cocaine; a clear plastic sandwich bag containing a rock-like substance which later field-tested positive for cocaine; a clear plastic bag containing ten pills imprinted with the number 15 on one side and the letter M on the other side. These bills were later identified as morphine, according to police. Police also located oxycodone pills.

Police capture all of this on body cameras. A responding officer and a detective also completed a Park Forest Use of Force report, according to police.