Park Forest Man Charged After Allegedly Spraying Pepper Spray in Woman’s Face

The Park Forest Police Department showcased a new 2021 squad car that has an autism awareness wrap. “This new police vehicle will serve as a public reminder of our commitment of service to families of autism,” the PFPD said in a statement. (PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest man was charged with domestic battery after allegedly spraying pepper spray in a woman’s face after she arrived at his home to drop off her child. The woman alleged that the man also sprayed her with a fire extinguisher, pulled her hair, and threatened to kill her, according to police.

Kelvin B. White III, 20, 190 Washington St., Park Forest, was arrested on July 6 and charged with one count of domestic battery after police responded to the area of Winnebago and Washington Streets at 7:30 PM to assist Matteson police.

A woman alleged that she had been battered by Mr. White. When the officer from Park Forest arrived, he saw the woman pacing back and forth. She appeared to be in pain, according to the report. Her eyes were red and swollen shut, according to police.

She told police she had arrived at Mr. White’s address to drop off her child. Mr. White was the father of the child, according to police.

When she exited the vehicle, Mr. White said something to her that she did not hear, according to the report. She laughed it off as she went to grab her son’s diaper bag, according to the report. As she was near the trunk of her vehicle, Mr. White allegedly threw a deflated basketball at her, according to police.

Mr. White then went inside his home, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and allegedly sprayed it on her and her vehicle, according to police. Mr. White then allegedly began pulling her hair which was in long braids, according to police. Mr. White allegedly pulled a few strands of her braids out, according to police.

Shortly after that, the woman alleged that Mr. White took her car keys from her vehicle and allegedly used her pepper spray, which was attached to the keys, spraying pepper spray in her face, according to police.

After being pepper-sprayed, the woman heard what sounded like a vehicle accelerating in her direction so she got out of the street on suspicion that Mr. White was trying to hit her with her car, according to police. During the alleged battery, Mr. White allegedly kept telling her that he was going to kill her, according to police.

She told police that she wanted to press charges against Mr. White on domestic battery, and that was the charge.

Mr. White was eventually placed in a cell at the Park Forest Police Department pending processing and transport to the Markham Court House for a bond hearing, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.