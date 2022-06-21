The LED sign outside the Park Forest Police Station has a special message for drivers. (PHOTO: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- During the week of May 24 to May 30, 2022, police were busy investigating reports of domestic battery, criminal damage to property, theft, and assault.

There have been quieter weeks in Park Forest.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports through May 30, 2022

Domestic Battery

Christian S. McGuire, 39 Fir St., Park Forest, was arrested on May 26 and charged with domestic battery when police were dispatched to an address on Fir Street to investigate a report of domestic battery.

Theft and Aggravated Assault

Christian L. Murray, 19, 6 Monee Road, Park Forest, was arrested on May 26 and charged with theft (possession of stolen property) and aggravated assault in reference to alleged threats made to officers during his arrest at Central Park. Police located Mr. Murray in Central Park, 420 Lakewood Boulevard, on May 26 just after 7 PM, according to police. Mr. Murray was wanted by police in reference to a battery/possession of stolen property investigation being conducted in Park Forest, according to the report. When a detective and other Park Forest officers approached Mr. Murray, Mr. Murray allegedly threatened to headbutt officers, allegedly saying, “I’m going to headbutt the shit out of you for real,” according to police.

DUI

Fred White Jr. (PFPD)

Fred White Jr., 52, 74 Iliad Dr., Tinley Park, was arrested on May 26 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane usage. At approximately 10:01 PM, officers responded to the 200 block of Kentucky Street to investigate a report of property damage from an accident involving a vehicle that had struck a house. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who was looking at the front portion of a 2004 silver Dodge ram 1500 that was parked facing North in a driveway. The man related that Fred White Jr. allegedly told him that he had fishtailed upon leaving the driveway of a house on Early Street and ended up in the front yard of a house on Kentucky Street but did not strike the house, according to police. the man stated that Mr. White was in the house “getting himself together,” according to police. Mr. White subsequently exited the residence and allegedly told police that the truck “just got away,” according to police. An officer smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Mr. White’s breath, according to police. Mr. White was unable to pass field sobriety tests, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Christopher O. White, 20, 133 N. Arbor Trail, Park Forest, Was arrested on May 27 and charged with one count of domestic battery when police responded to the one hundred block of North Arbor Trail to investigate a report of a domestic incident, according to police.

Criminal Damage to Property

Steven Johnson, 61, 534 Antietam St., Park Forest, was arrested on May 30 and issued a municipal citation charging criminal damage to property when police were dispatched to Homan Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious subject. This call was later changed to a complaint of criminal damage to property, according to the report.

Domestic Battery

Earline Williams, 73, 1212 Center Ave., Chicago Heights, was arrested on May 30 and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery when police were dispatched to Indianwood Boulevard, Court G-5 in reference to a report of a disturbance.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

