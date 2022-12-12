Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through Nov. 28, 2022, and August Too

Police in Park Forest make it clear: “Black Lives Matter to us at PFPD. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Below is the first half of police reports from the week leading up to November 28, 2022, and some from August too. Reports here include charges of possession of a controlled substance and two instances of reported domestic battery. Below we also have the first half of the week leading up to August 23, 2022, when we did not report on police activity for a few weeks. We will make up for that now by putting these reports on the public record for residents and other readers of our publication.

We will continue in this manner until we have finished reports we missed since August 23, bringing our records and the public up to date.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through November 28, 2022 (Partial)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Terano McCann, 22, 4233 Clark Dr., Richton Park, was arrested on November 22 and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and issued traffic citations charging driving while his license was suspended and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

An officer on patrol just after 11 PM saw a vehicle traveling eastbound on 26th Street. The officer conducted a LEADS inquiry on the registration and learned that the vehicle was registered to Terano McCann, 22, of Richton Park, Illinois. Mr. McCann’s Illinois driver’s license was shown in the report to have been suspended, according to police. The officer saw that the driver of the vehicle appeared to be a younger man, according to the report.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and 26th Street near Western Avenue. Mr. McCann did not have a copy of his driver’s license on his person but showed the officer picture of his license on his cell phone, according to police.

The officer asked Mr. McCann to exit the vehicle he did. Police took Mr. McCann into custody on suspicion of driving while his license was suspended, according to police.

While searching, an officer located 11 pills imprinted with an “M” on one side and 30 on the other in Mr. McCann’s front left jacket pocket, according to police. The officer believed his pills to be morphine but later confirmed that they were oxycodone, according to police. The officer asked Mr. McCann if he had a prescription for the pills, and Mr. McCann said that he did not, according to police.

Aggravated Domestic Battery

Armanti W. Everett, 27, 116 N. Arbor Trail, Park Forest, was arrested on November 24 and charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) when police were dispatched to a residence in North Arbor Trail to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller stated that a man at the residence was intoxicated and allegedly hit her, put her in a chokehold, threw her into a wall, and dragged her down some stairs, according to the report.

Domestic Battery

Abena S. Woods, 47, 23 West Rocket Circle, Park Forest, was arrested on November 24 and charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer when police responded to an address on Rocket Circle to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

Ms. Woods allegedly struck another woman in the chest, the face, and neck, according to police. The victim suffered a black eye, scratches on both sides of her neck, and redness respond her chest, according to police.

When police attempted to take Ms. Woods into custody, she allegedly refused to place her hands behind her back and stiffened her arm, attempting to pull away from the arresting officer, according to police.

A search of Park Forest Police Department records revealed seven prior calls for service in 2022 involving Ms. Woods, according to police.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through August 23, 2022 (Partial)

Domestic Battery

Neveah I. Galloway, 19, 23445 S. Western Ave., Park Forest, was arrested on August 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery when police were dispatched to an apartment on South Western Avenue in reference to a report of a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, officers could hear loud arguing coming from the apartment. Police said in the report the argument began when Ms. Galloway found a used condom on the bedroom floor and began to question her boyfriend about the condom, according to police. Her boyfriend said it was an old condom they had used about two weeks prior, according to the report. The argument began to get physical, and both the boyfriend and Ms. Galloway shoved each other, according to police.

During the shoving, Ms. Galloway allegedly struck her boyfriend with a closed fist in the face about three times, scratching him on the back and face, according to police.

Criminal Damage to Property

Lamar E. Costello, 51, 406 Main Street, Park Forest, was arrested on August 16 and charged with one count of criminal damage to property when police responded to Walgreens on South Orchard Drive to investigate a report of an intoxicated subject. Dispatch informed officers that a man was in the pharmacy area of the store allegedly being combative and yelling, according to the report.

When police arrived, they found a 2007 Chevrolet SUV parked in front of the main entrance of the business running with the door of the vehicle open. As a responding officer approached the vehicle, he noted that it was unoccupied and removed the keys from its ignition, according to the report.

The officer then went into the store and could hear a man yelling from the back of the store, according to police. The man was later identified as Lamarr Costello. The officer approached Mr. Costello and asked what was wrong. Mr. Costello began to apologize and allegedly stated that he was “fucked up,” according to police.

The officer recognized Mr. Costello through numerous prior while enforcement encounters, according to the report.

While speaking with the officer, Mr. Costello abruptly began to scream and roll on the ground, nearly knocking a second officer over, according to police. For safety concerns, police took Mr. Costello into custody. Police told eNews Park Forest that due to the business not providing the arresting officer with the total loss of damaged goods and/or items, Mr. Costello was only charged with one count of criminal damage to property.

Police then turned Mr. Costello over to the South Chicago Heights P.D. in connection with alleged unrelated charges in that jurisdiction, according to police.

Domestic Battery

James Causey III,30, 4827 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne, IN, was arrested on August 16 and charged with felony aggravated assault and two misdemeanor charges of domestic battery when police were dispatched to Osage Street to investigate a report of a disturbance.

When police arrived, they found three men allegedly “tussling on the ground,” according to the report. The men were all in their 30s, according to the report. An officer saw one man place James Causey III in a chokehold, according to police. The officer attempted to hold that man’s arm away from Mr. Causey’s neck, according to police.

Responding officers were eventually able to separate all three men from each other. Other officers responded to the scene as well. Mr. Causey told police that the three of them had gone up to the lake earlier, and when they arrived at Osage Street, he had asked his brother for his phone because his brother was holding onto it, according to police. At this point, his brother told him that he had lost his phone, and that’s why they began arguing, according to the police.

Mr. Causey said that one of them began swinging at him, and that’s when the other man jumped him to attack him as well, according to police.

One of the other men said that Mr. Causey started being disrespectful towards him and the other man and that Mr. Causey had been out drinking, according to police. The other man said that Mr. Causey punched one of the others in the mouth first, according to police. The third man said he had been trying to go inside his residence and that Mr. Causey approached him and punched him in the face, according to the report. That man also said that Mr. Causey was intoxicated.

Police placed Mr. Causey under arrest on suspicion of domestic battery, according to the report. According to the report, Mr. Causey has been convicted of multiple violent crimes, such as aggravated battery with the firearm, attempted murder, aggravated battery, and domestic battery, and he had also been convicted of violating orders of protection, according to the report.

Criminal Trespass

Samuel N. Boyd, 25, 348 Marquette St., Park Forest, was arrested on August 17 and charged with criminal trespass to property and battery when police responded to the 300 block of Marquette Street to investigate a report of battery.

Responding officers spoke with a woman who told them that while she was at 7-Eleven on Sauk Trail, Mr. Boyd allegedly hugged her and “squeezed her butt cheeks while doing so,” and that this contact was unsolicited, according to police. An officer viewed security footage of the incident at 7-Eleven, according to the report.

