Sunrise outside the Park Forest Police Station. (Photo: Former Chief Christopher Mannino)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- We are working on posting reports since we last reported mid-April. These reports cover dates from April 12 – April 25, 2022. They include three individuals charged with DUIs. One individual had a reported breath alcohol level over three times the legal limit.

Park Forest Police Reports Through April 25, 2022

Domestic Battery

Christopher A., Wilson, 41, 57 Sauk Trail, Park Forest, was arrested on April 12 and charged with domestic battery when police were dispatched to the first block of Sauk Trail to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

Domestic Battery

Riulkey Vercher III, 50, 120 N., Arbor Trail, Park Forest, was arrested on April 13 and charged with two counts of domestic battery when police responded to the first block of Marquette Street to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

Violation of an Order of Protection

Chiedu H. Nwaokai, 34, 3442 Western Ave., Park Forest, was arrested on April 15 and charged with one count of violation of an order of protection when police were dispatched to Western Avenue to investigate a report of a disturbance.

Warrant

Angiela L. Sanders, 51, 411 Watseka St., Park Forest, was arrested on April 17 and charged in connection with a bond forfeiture warrant after Park Forest police were informed that Ms. Sanders had turned herself into the Chicago Heights Police Department regarding the warrant out of Park Forest.

DUI

Devon Greene of Park Forest. (PFPD)

Devon E. Greene, 43, 69 Forest Blvd., Park Forest, was arrested on April 17 and charged with one count of felony aggravated DUI and issued traffic citations charging no headlights when required, no taillights when required, driving while license was suspended, driving under the influence of alcohol, and DUI BAC greater than 0.08. An officer was stopped at a red signal on northbound Orchard Drive at Lakewood Boulevard at approximately 11:45 PM when he saw a black Kia sedan traveling eastbound on Lakewood Boulevard without headlights or tail light illuminated, according to police. The officer activated the emergency lights on his patrol vehicle and the Kia subsequently stopped in the middle of the traffic Lane on Lakewood, according to police. The officer began to approach the vehicle when the vehicle began to slowly roll forward. Another officer who was coincidentally driving past the Kia informed the driver that he was being pulled over and told him to curb his vehicle. The driver curbed the vehicle and 1/3 officer showed up to assist. His BAC, according to police, was .255, over three times the legal limit.

Domestic Battery

Brandon K. Adams, 29, 122 N. Arbor Trail, Park Forest, was arrested on April 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery when police responded to North Arbor Trail to investigate a report of a vehicle taken without permission.

DUI

Douglas Culley of Hazel Crest. (PFPD)

Douglas M. Culley IV, 28, 3211 Charlemagne Ave. #202, Hazel Crest, was arrested on April 22 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while under the influence of alcohol greater than 0.08, driving while license was suspended, and speeding above the posted limit. An officer was conducting patrol traveling westbound on Sauk Trail when he saw a vehicle traveling eastbound on Sauk Trail traveling at 59 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police. It was 2:29 AM. His BAC when tested was .171, according to police, over two times the legal limit.

Unlawful Soliciting

Latavia S. Bryant, 22, 217 E. 107th St., Chicago, was issued municipal citations on April 22 charging unlawful soliciting without a permit and obstructing justice when officers were dispatched to an address on Western Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious subject.

DUI

Jason Braham of Chicago. (PFPD)

Jason R. Braham, 35, 7905 S. Luella Ave., Chicago, was arrested on April 24 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol BAC over .08, driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, improper parking on the roadway, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Mr. Braham has a mandatory court appearance on June 28, 2022, at the Markham Courthouse. An officer on patrol at 4 AM saw a green Chevrolet Tahoe stopped in the center of Hemlock Street at Indianwood Boulevard facing South with its engine turned on and front headlights illuminated, according to police. The vehicle was parked at an angle with the rear passenger-side bumper approximately 1 foot from the north-side curb and the front passenger-side bumper approximately 3 feet from the north-side curb, according to police. The vehicle was positioned in such a manner that it obstructed both southbound and northbound traffic on Hemlock Street, according to police. The driver, Jason R. Braham, was slumped at the wheel with his driver’s side window rolled down. The officer attempted to speak with Mr. Braham but found that Mr. Braham was not verbally responsive and only nodded when responding to questions, according to police. His BAC was 0.231, according to police, almost three times the legal limit.

Domestic Battery

Robert L. Baker, 33, 112 Illinois St., was arrested on April 24 and charged with two counts of domestic battery when police were dispatched to a residence on Illinois Street to investigate a report of a disturbance.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

